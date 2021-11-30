Tryon International Equestrian Center Awarded 2022 Week 19 CCI4*-L on East Coast

Lexington, Ky. - Following the cancellation of the Jersey Fresh International Three-Day Event for 2022, US Equestrian opened a one-week bid process to fill the date on the 2022 U.S. Eventing Calendar for one year only. Per the 2022 U.S. FEI Eventing Calendar Policies and Procedures, applications to host the CCI4*-L level during the 2022 competition season are accepted by invitation only.

The bid process opened October 21, and closed October 29 for one competition on the East Coast to run the CCI4*-L level on Week 19 of the U.S. Eventing Calendar. Once the bid period ended, organizer feedback was sought from organizers hosting FEI competitions two weeks prior to and two weeks after the proposed competition.

The bid was ultimately awarded to the Tryon International Equestrian Center (“TIEC”). TIEC will host the CCI4*-L during the Tryon International May 3-Day Event on May 11-15, 2022. TIEC was also awarded the following levels: CCI1*, CCI3*-S, CCI3*-L, CCI4*-S. The bid application was recommended for approval by the USEF Calendar Working Group, Eventing Sport Committee, and International Disciplines Council before receiving Board of Directors approval on Monday, November 22.

All FEI competitions are subject to FEI approval. See the FEI Calendar here.

Please note that a new calendar process will go into effect for 2023-2027. For more information, visit the USEF Eventing Calendar Process webpage. Inquiries can be directed to [email protected].