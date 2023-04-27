Tom McEwen Leads, Tamie Smith Top American After Day One of 2023 Land Rover Kentucky Three-Day Event Presented by MARS Equestrian™

Lexington, Ky. – It was a lovely day for the start of competition at the Land Rover Kentucky Three-Day Event Presented by MARS Equestrian™. Tom McEwen (GBR) and JL Dublin top the leaderboard with a score of 22.6, while Tamie Smith and Mai Baum are in second place on a score of 24.2. As the top U.S. combination in the CCI5*-L, Smith and Mai Baum lead the Land Rover/USEF CCI5*-L Eventing National Championship presented by MARS Equestrian.

Tamie Smith and Mai Baum

Smith (Murrieta, Calif.) and Mai Baum had a lovely, flowing test to take the early lead in the national championship. Smith expertly piloted by Alexandra Ahearn, Ellen Ahearn, and Eric Markell’s 2006 German Sport Horse gelding through the test, showcasing and the horse’s cadence and elasticity as well as their partnership.

“[The highlights were] really the whole test. I think it was actually his best test to date,” said Smith. “I have been working on just getting him stronger, being more in self-carriage, and in front of my leg. He answered all the questions super. I really couldn’t have asked him to be better. I had maybe a couple little tiny mistakes. Maybe two, three little tiny mistakes. Overall, I was very pleased.”

Liz Halliday-Sharp and Deniro Z sit in third place overall and in the reserve spot on the national championship leaderboard. Halliday-Sharp (Lexington, Ky.) and the 2008 KWPN gelding owned by Ocala Horse Properties, LLC laid down an excellent test to earn a score of 29.0.

