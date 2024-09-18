Three U.S. Combinations Take Tremendous Experience from 2024 WBFSH Dressage World Breeding Championships in Ermelo

Ermelo, Netherlands – Three U.S. combinations took significant learning and international experience away from the 2024 WBFSH FEI Dressage World Breeding Championships hosted in Ermelo, Netherlands. The U.S. fielded one combination in the 5YO division and two in the 7YO division at the prestigious annual championships. The combinations were supported by U.S. Chef d’Equipe and Development Coach Christine Traurig.



“I came away from these World Breeding Championships so inspired by the quality of horses that were there and felt that the horses that we sent really belonged there in their quality and the way they were presented,” said Chef d’Equipe Christine Traurig. “I thought Rebecca and MSJ for VIPs have enormous presence in the ring. He’s a big horse with a lot of energy, so the trot work is excellent, but the horse is one of international quality and again a great experience for this combination – experience in the sense of where some of our up-and-coming athletes are exposure to atmosphere, which is something these championships provide us with in fairness to them and where they are in their minds. David Blake on his G.Q. did a very good job. David has been to these championships before, and it was a great experience for them, and he did a great job.”

©ArndBronkhorst

In the 7YO division, Rebecca Rigdon (Cardiff By the Sea, Calif.) and David Blake (Cardiff by the Sea, Calif.) both presented before the judges with Rigdon on MJS for VIPs and Blake aboard G.Q. Rigdon and MJS for VIPs, a 2017 Oldenburg gelding (Foundation 2 x Vivaldi) owned by Lauren Fisher and cared for by Joey Kerr, were impressive in their opening class of the division in the First Qualification for 7YO, earning a 76.015% for 11th overall to ultimately qualify them for the 7YO Final on Sunday. The pair earned strong marks, including a 9.0 for their trot work in the first test and an 8.2 for perspective.



The 7YO Final saw 15 combinations contest the most prestigious class of the week, with Rigdon and MSJ for VIPs earning a 73.429% to conclude their week at the competition. Earning a spot in the large final is challenging given the number of entries contesting the first qualifier, and Rigdon and MSJ for VIPs were the only U.S. combination to qualify. The duo earned marks of 8.3 for the trot work, 8.0 for submission, and 8.2 for perspective, taking advantage of learning in and experiencing a major championship atmosphere.



Blake and G.Q., a 2017 Danish Warmblood gelding (Grand Galaxy WIN x Florencio 2) owned by Helen Stacy and cared for by Joey Kerr, earned 17th in the First Qualifier for 7YO, which featured 44 other combinations. The pair finished with marks of 8.0 in their walk, canter, and perspective, helping them to earn a 73.188%. The duo would move on to the Small 7YO Final.



The duo returned on Saturday for the Small 7YO Final, where they finished seventh overall, earning a 73.852% for their second presentation before the judges. The duo earned marks of 8.3 in the trot, 8.2 in submission, and 8.0 in perspective. The pair showed off the rideability and strength of the gelding, who showcased consistency across the movements and questions within the challenging test.



Alice Tarjan (Oldwick, N.J.) and her own Orado, were the first combination to contest the week of competition in the 5YO division. Tarjan presented her lovely chestnut stallion in the First Qualification for 5 Year Olds, where the pair were rewarded with strong marks from the judges in their trot, canter, and an 8.5 for perspective. The pair produced a beautiful and elegant test showcasing the foundational training of the impressive five-year-old, competing for the first time in Europe. Orado, a 2019 KWPN stallion (Desperado x Johnson) owned by Tarjan and cared for Tarjan, earned 19th overall in the first class with an overall percentage of 82.600%, qualifying for the Small 5YO Final.



“The comments of the judges for Alice and Orado always started with, ‘Wow, you have a spectacular horse.’ Alice has such an excellent eye for young horses,” said Traurig. “They gave very good feedback on what they would like to see improved as far as strength over the back, but the overall picture was stunning, and the judges were very high on the horse. It’s remarkable the talent Orado demonstrated for the higher degree of collection – it really stood out.”



In the Small 5YO Final, the pair finished in 11th, earning a 79.600%, earning stronger marks in the walk from the previous day of competition, but a few bobbles in their test prevented them from earning higher marks, though the judges commented on the impressive presentability and potential of the young stallion.



Results



Follow US Equestrian

Stay up to date on the U.S. Dressage Team by following USA Dressage on Facebook and Instagram and US Equestrian on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok.



The USEF International High Performance Programs and the USEF High Performance Pathway Programs are generously supported by the USET Foundation, the philanthropic partner to USEF. High Performance Program support is also provided by the USOPC and USEF sponsors and members.