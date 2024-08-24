Three New National Champions Emerge on Day Five of the 2024 U.S. Dressage Festival of Champions

Wayne, Ill. – Friday at the 2024 U.S. Dressage Festival of Champions brought another three new national champion titles. The juniors and 7-year-old horses both completed their second and final tests to determine overall placings, and the USEF Dressage Seat Medal Final for the 13 & under age group had their turn in the main arena.

Adequan®/USEF Junior Dressage National Championship

The iconic duo of Virginia Woodcock (Atlanta, Ga.) and Mollegardens Sans-Souci (Sir Donnerhall x Sascha), her own 2014 Danish Warmblood mare, continued the winning streak that started at last month’s FEI North American Youth Championship where they won three gold medals. With wins in both junior tests at FOC, the pair clinched the national championship after posting a 70.000% in Friday’s FEI Junior Individual Test.

“It's been a great show,” said Woodcock. “I’ve really felt on with this horse recently, and she just is giving me her all, so I can't ask for more. I've had her for almost two years, and I'm really starting to feel the bond. And I go in that ring, and I just know that she's going to try her best for me.”

Woodcock and “Soucy” made a big impression at FOC, and earned especially high marks from the judges for their flying changes and half voltes. Their success in the competitive junior division is a testament to Woodcock’s dedication to the sport and to her horse—she put up a hammock in Soucy’s stall so they can maximize their quality bonding time.

“It's been a ride with this horse for sure,” said Woodcock. “I think I've been riding for almost 12 years now and the first time I came [to FOC] was in the 13 and under equitation, and kind of coming back full circle and realizing that all the work you've put in kind of pays off, it makes you really emotional. I have kind of struggled with anxiety in the ring, and having my trainer, Karen [Lipp], helping me through that, and my parents and my whole support system. And this horse is just incredible. She’s a dream. Realizing that it's all kind of coming together, it makes you a little emotional.”

With a second-place finish in the individual test, Justine Boyer (Ocala, Fla.) and Hampton Green Farm’s 2013 PRE gelding Campanero HGF (Camaron IX x Quintera XII) earned the reserve champion title for the division. The pair have been together for four years.

“The last few days have been great,” said Boyer. “I feel like I really have a connection with my horse again. He's coming really through, and we've developed the trot work a lot. And at this show, he really demonstrated that he was with me the whole time.”

Claire Tucker (Lincoln, Neb.) earned the third-place finish with Finnur (For Romance I x Wapi Yo), her own 2016 Hanoverian gelding. The pair have only been together for eight months, but Tucker said when she rode him for the first time, “I just knew. This is my horse.”

“I've been really happy with how my horse has been trying so hard, even with being tired from all the trailering,” said Tucker. “He's been trying super hard, and his brain has just been right there the whole time.”

All three of the top combinations in the junior division also competed at NAYC a few weeks ago, and the athletes have been careful to keep their horses fit and comfortable for these back-to-back championships.

“I think keeping the horses happy is really important,” said Boyer. “They’re 50% of the equation, or even more, so it’s making sure they're appreciated and that they can have some time off.”

Woodcock agreed, saying of her post-FOC plans for her horse, “I see a lot of hacking in my future. Lots of bareback hacks.”

USEF Dressage Seat Medal Final 13 & Under

The USEF Dressage Seat Medal Final evaluates riders on their equitation and horsemanship in a group railwork phase along with an individual pattern that incorporates elements such as gait transitions, leg yields, and simple lead changes.

Grace Christianson (Noblesville, Ind.) was the gold medal winner in this year’s 13 & Under division riding her own 2014 American Warmblood mare FHF Roulee. She earned an impressive score of 90.000%.

“We went over the pattern, and made sure that my alignment was good,” Christianson said of her preparation for the medal final. “We made sure everything was right so that we could do the best we could in the medal final.”

Christianson was happy with her ride in the medal, with some high points in the pattern.

“I really liked my change of lead through the trot, because they were spot on,” she said. “I thought our leg yields were a lot better than they’ve been, and our transitions were pretty good.”

Christianson will also be competing with “Roulee” in the FEI Children division at this year’s FOC. The pair have been working together for about a year.

“She’s super sweet in the barn,” said Christianson. “She wants to just be pet and loved and told she’s beautiful. She’s really loving.”

Ryder Mosqueda (Hemet, Calif.) earned the silver medal riding Atlantico XLVI, a 2008 Andalusian gelding owned by his mother, Sara Mosqueda. The pair are also competing in the FEI Children division, and this was Mosqueda’s first time riding in the medal final.

“It’s a very long class, but it’s super fun,” he said. “It’s amazing being out there with all the other amazing riders, and it’s an honor to be here.”

Mosqueda said that Atlantico can be a bit silly at home in the barn, but under saddle he truly shines.

“When you’re riding him, it’s like something I’ve never felt,” he said. “He’s the most different horse that I’ve ever ridden. He just loves his job.”

Adeline Shelton (Liberty. Hill, Texas) had a horse change just a few weeks before the show, but still turned in an impressive performance with Thumper, a 2014 Friesian cross gelding owned by Alaina Miller, to win the bronze medal.

“I’ve only been riding Thumper for two weeks now,” said Shelton. “One of the ladies was nice enough to let us take him to Festival. He’s really sweet. He’s the same everywhere you take him—he’s just happy to be here.”

Markel/USEF Young Horse Dressage National Championship for 7-Year-Olds

Less than one point separated the top three horses in the 7-Year-Old National Championship at this year’s FOC, but in the end it was Willy Arts (Hanford, Calif.) and Makanabria DG (Rock Forever x Gamebria DG), his homebred 2017 Danish Warmblood mare owned by DG Bar Ranch, who secured the win with a 73.427% overall score.

“She’s still a little bit green, so we brought her along for the experience,” said Arts. “She’s a fun horse. She’s a worker. She has a little bit of a mind of her own, but once she has your confidence, she will go forever. She’s a little green, but the tempi changes and the pirouettes turned out very good today—especially the pirouettes were better than I expected. The lateral work and the trot work and the walk work were all very good, so the ability for collection is there. I think she’s well on her way to be ready for Developing Prix St. Georges next year.”

Makanabria was also recognized as the highest-scoring U.S.-bred horse in the class. Her bloodline is a pillar of the breeding program Arts manages at DG Bar Ranch, and he explains that her dam line traces back to some impressive ancestors.

“We bred the mare—it’s a four-generation breeding,” said Arts. “Her grandmother and mother both did all of the young horse stuff, and she was born with us, and we have a 2-year-old out of her.

“The bloodline goes back to Colimbria, and Colimbria was a full sister to Barbria who went to the Olympics with Tineke Bartels for Holland years back,” he said. “There were three full sisters, and I knew when I was in Holland that they were all at the national mare show, and one was sold to the U.S. Later on, when I came [to the U.S.], I heard that this mare (Colimbria) became available, so that kind of had the connection and I was able to buy her.”

Reserve champion honors went to Laura Brandt (Stevenson Ranch, Calif.) and Ikon (Asgard’s Ibiza x Havanna Byager), her own 2017 Oldenburg stallion. Brandt admitted to having some nerves during the first test, but ultimately was able to overcome them to post two good scores.

“Honestly, I was a little nervous myself,” she said. “This is first time I've been at a national championship in 15 years, so my heart was beating out of my chest a little bit before I got on. And so when I got in there, I might have not been riding the way I needed to ride. So the first test, I was like, ‘Okay, great. We got through it without any major mistakes.’ It was a fairly good test. Today felt really good. He was a lot more on; he had a lot of power, but I was riding better. They only go as good as you ride, so today felt much better.”

Brandt has owned Ikon for nearly his entire life, although they had a bit of a delayed start due to COVID-19.

“I have owned Ikon since he was six weeks old, a foal,” she said. “I’ve known him his whole life. He was born in Denmark and did his licensing in Germany, and I brough him over here at the end of his 4-year-old year, and we’ve been a partnership ever since.

“When I got him, I was thinking as an investment and that I would sell him after he was licensed,” she said. “But I sat on him once at the end of COVID when I could finally go over there, and his rideability is just—that’s the best thing about this horse. He has an awesome character.

Elizabeth Bortuzzo (Frenchtown, N.J.) took third place with Viconte (Vivaldi x Poetin VI), the 2017 Oldenburg gelding she co-owns with Mark Paul. Viconte came to Bortuzzo’s barn in the spring of 2024.

“He was supposed to be a very hot horse—the type I like—and he was a little lazy when he came,” she said. “But he woke up, and then we had to deal with, you know, training. He’s come a really long way. I didn’t think we'd be here this year.”

FOC was only the second show that Viconte has competed in away from home, but his performances didn’t seem to be those of an inexperienced horse.

“I thought that our first test was quite energetic and forward, and he gave it his best shot,” said Bortuzzo. “He needs to learn to carry more and sit more and power up more, and all the things, but I think he did as best as he could do right now. He just learned how to do all of this three months ago, so I couldn’t be happier with him.”

Markel/USEF Young Horse Dressage National Championship for 6-Year-Olds

The 6-year-olds were the final group of young horses to make their 2024 FOC debut, kicking off with their preliminary tests at the start of Friday’s competition.

Christopher Hickey rode Cecelia Stewart’s Saskatoon OMF (San Amour I x Dolce Nera), a 2018 Hanoverian gelding, to the day’s top score of an 83.800%. The judges awarded the black gelding an 8.8 for perspective, indicating their vision a great deal of promise for the future.

Charell Garcia (Middletown, N.Y.) rode MW Mercury, a U.S.-bred 2018 Oldenbug stallion owned and bred by Jennifer Vanover, to second place with a score of 82.000%. Taryn Anderson (Boulder, Colo.) and Figardo (Furst Welhelm x Flame BV), a 2018 Westphalian gelding owned by Tammy Anderson, to the third place spot with an 80.000%.

Horseware Ireland/USEF Young Rider Dressage National Championship

The young riders completed the first of their two tests, the FEI Young Rider Team test, to launch their FOC quest. Alicia Berger (Wellington, Fla.) and Aqua Marin (Ampere x Stedinger Heidi), her own 2011 Oldenburg gelding, came in with the top score of 69.902%.

Sophia Forsyth (Milton, Mass.), and her own Dimagico (DiMaggio x Femme Jazz), a 2014 Hanoverian gelding, earned the second place score of the day with a 66.225%. Jessica Nordqvist (Cave Creek, Ariz.) and First Date (First Promise x Die Belinda), a 2014 Oldenburg gelding owned by Paula Nelson, rounded out the top three with a 65.441%.

Markel/USEF Developing Horse Grand Prix

Competitors in the Developing Horse Grand Prix performed their FEI Intermediate II tests on Friday. Nora Batchelder (Williston, Fla.) and Nova (Grand Galaxy Win x Romanova), Carol Glover’s 2015 Oldenburg mare, took the day one lead in the class with a 69.167%.

Hannah Bressler Jaques (Mettawa, Ill.) and Jim (Ferdeaux x Evita), her own 2014 Dutch Warmblood gelding, earned a 66.765% from the judges to finish in second place. Jane Karol (Concord, Mass.) and Vioretta (Vivaldi x Loreana), her own 2015 Oldenburg mare, were very close behind with a 66.617%.

Aspen Leaf Farm/USEF Pony Rider Dressage National Championship

Pony riders took to the main arena for the first of their two tests. Samantha MacDonald (Phoenix, Ariz.) and Candy Crush, her own 2009 Welsh Pony cross gelding, posted the top score, a 65.000%, to win the blue ribbon and move into an early lead in the championship.

Bridget Kelly (Roswell, N.M.) and Windover Tarragon (Irish Parks Caraway Finn x Dee Poco Princess), her own 2009 Connemara mare, finished in second place with a 62.667%. Mia Folk (Fullerton, Calif.) and Coelenhage Parco, a 2013 Welsh Pony gelding owned by Sage Chacon, took third with a 61.714%.

