Team USA Athletes’ Commission 2024-2028 Quad Election Information

In December, elections will occur for the following athlete representative seats. Service will begin January 2025 for the term indication below.

Team USA AC, formerly the USOPC Athletes’ Advisory Council (“AAC”), serves as the representative group and voice of Team USA athletes. Team USA AC is responsible for broadening communication between the USOPC and active athletes and serves as a source of input and advice to the USOPC board of directors. Additionally, the Team USA AC is in the process of strengthening its power by advocating for legal independence from the USOPC and an increase in funds so it can better serve the athletes it represents. The Team USA AC consists of at least one athlete from each National Governing Body ("NGB") in which the United States is represented at the Olympic and Pan American Games, one athlete from Sports on the program at Delegation events that are governed and managed by the USOPC, six athletes representing the Paralympic Sport Organizations or NGBs designated to govern a and seven athletes elected to serve on leadership by the Team USA AC, four serve at-large, two vice chairs and one chair

The athlete voice is stronger than ever and a vital part of sport governance. Click here to watch a video about the role and work of the Team USA AC. Additionally, you will find a Team USA AC Representative Job Description that details the roles and responsibilities of being an athlete rep on the Team USA AC here. In addition to being a member of the Team USA AC as the USEF Representative the Team USA AC you will be a member of USEF’s Athlete Advisory Council and an Athlete Director on USEF’s Board of Directors. Team USA AC Onboarding and our first meeting of the Quad with be January 23 - January 26th. Elected Representatives will be expected to attend.

The Election Guidelines and Timeline is as follows:

September 17, 2024. USEF will distribute the Team USA AC Election Process and Timeline Guidelines to its eligible athletes, along with the Team USA AC (AAC) Bylaws and Policies. (The 10-year rule for Team USA AC Representatives and Alternates is defined in the USOPC Bylaws).

November 12 – November 26, 2024. USEF will call for self-nominations from eligible candidates. Nominations should include a written statement of intent and resume or any other information pertaining to an athlete’s ability to serve the Mission of Team USA AC.

December 2, 2024 – December 10, 2024. USEF will open the Team USA AC election where the top two candidates with the most votes are named the Representative and Alternate, respectively. The election will consist of the list of eligible nominees, along with statements of intent and other candidate submissions, disclosures, and voting instructions.

December 17, 2024. USEF will notify its eligible athletes and Team USA AC Staff of the election results.

For additional information contact Sonja S. Keating, USEF General Counsel, at [email protected] or (859) 225-2045.