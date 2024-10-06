Taylor Cawley Shines Bright as the Winner of the Platinum Performance/USEF Talent Search Finals - East

Gladstone N.J. - The 2024 Platinum Performance/USEF Talent Search Finals – East wrapped up on Sunday at the USET Foundation Headquarters, crowning Taylor Cawley as the winner after Phases III and IV. During Phase III, athletes tackled a jumper-style course under the supervisions of judges Nicole Shahinian-Simpson and Ellen Raidt, with scores doubled for the overall competition tally. Taylor Cawley, Amira Kettaneh, Olivia Sweetnam, and JJ Torano advanced to the decisive Phase IV, the ride-off.

©Avery Wallace/US Equestrian

In Phase IV, the competitors began with a clean slate, riding a shortened version of the course on their own horse before swapping mounts and repeating the course on each of the other top horses. Cawley emerged victorious, claiming the coveted French Leave Trophy while Oki D’Eclipse (Catoki x Elena D’Eclipse), owned by Sea Horse Investments, took home The Grappa Trophy after being awarded best horse of the competition.



Reflecting on her win, Cawley shared, “It’s honestly surreal. I have always wanted to win this final; I can’t believe it!”



Taylor Cawley (Wellington, Fl.) rode through the first three phases with precision and went on to clinch the top spot in Phase IV with a collective score of 379, while her trainer, Stacia Madden, received the Leading Trainer Award.



“This final is used as a steppingstone and it gets you ready for the jumper ring, which is where I eventually want to be,” said Cawley, who further explained her strategy going into the Finals, “I think with the flat phase, the gymnastics phase, and the jumping phase, I tried to be as consistent as I could. Then, in the final four, again, I just tried to keep everything consistent.”



When asked about her horse, Oki D’Eclipse, Cawley praised the 10-year-old Belgian Warmblood gelding, “I just love him so much. I am the only one who has ever rode him in the equitation and I’ve had him for almost two years now. He’s been a joy to watch grow and I love working with him.”



Second place honors went to Amira Kettaneh (Hollis, N.H.), who rode Mark 19 (Stakkato Gold x H-Coriana BB) owned by Leigh Kettaneh to a final score of 369. Olivia Sweetnam (Wellington, Fl.) secured third place aboard Class Act (Vigaro x Leonalda), owned by Ashland Farms, with a score of 366, while JJ Torano (Wellington, Fl.) finished in fourth with Favorite Edition Z (Favorit Ask x Sunny Girl), owned by The Lucky Four Group, on a final total of 344.5.



The Hollow Brook Wealth Management Sportsmanship Award was presented to Skyler Gurtis (Oviedo, Fl.), recognizing her exemplary integrity and sportsmanship throughout the competition. Gurtis rode Cliff Affair, a Holsteiner gelding owned by Halley Barrett Sporthorses, over the weekend in her first USEF Talent Search Finals - East appearance.



Top finishers received additional prizes from LeMieux and YETI®.



View the full results here.



The USEF International High Performance Programs and the USEF High Performance Pathway Programs are generously supported by the USET Foundation, the philanthropic partner to USEF. High Performance Program support is also provided by the USOPC and USEF sponsors and members.