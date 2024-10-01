Sydney Elliott and Sharon White Elected to Serve on Team USA Athletes’ Commission

Sharon White

Sydney Elliott

Lexington, Ky. – Earlier this month, elections were held to select two new equestrian athletes to serve on the Team USA Athletes’ Commission (AC). After tabulating the votes, Sydney Elliott was elected to serve as the USAAC representative, and Sharon White was elected to serve as the Alternate USAAC representative.

In their roles, which will run from January 2025 until 2029, both Elliott and White will serve on the US Equestrian Board of Directors as Athlete Representatives. Elliott and White have both represented the U.S. on the international stage as part of the U.S. Eventing Team.

“Congratulations to both Sydney Elliott and Sharon White on their election to these important roles,” stated US Equestrian Chief Executive Officer Bill Moroney. “Sydney and Sharon are both excellent representatives of equestrian sport and will serve us well in being a voice within the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee athlete meetings.”

Team USA AC, formerly the US Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC) Athletes’ Advisory Council (“AAC”), serves as the representative group and voice of Team USA athletes. Team USA AC is responsible for broadening communication between the USOPC and active athletes and serves as a source of input and advice to the USOPC board of directors.

During the election process, four athletes self-nominated to serve as the USAAC representative and Alternate representative. Voting occurred from December 2 through December 10, and of the four, the one who received the most votes would be named Team USA AC representative, and the one who received the second most votes would be named the Alternate representative.

Ali Brock

Lauren Nicholson

Elliott and White will succeed Alison Brock and Lauren Nicholson. Brock has served in her role as the Team USA AC rep since 2017, while Nicholson served in her role as the Team USA AC Alternate since 2022.

“I want to offer my sincere gratitude to both Ali and Lauren for their service, both as representatives to the USOPC, but also in serving on the US Equestrian Board of Directors,” stated Moroney. “Both have brought incredible insight to our discussions and have represented our sport honorably.”

Elliott and White will now join 5 other athletes currently serving on the US Equestrian Board of Directors. Currently Athlete Representatives on the board are:

Jacob Arnold (2024-2028) - Combined Driving

Eleanor Brimmer (2023-2027) - Para-Equestrian

Sydney Elliott (2025-2029) - Eventing

Beezie Madden (2024-2028) - Jumping

Joseph Mattingly (2023-2027) - Endurance

Chester Weber (2022-2026) - Combined Driving

Sharon White (2025-2029) - Eventing

For additional information contact Sonja S. Keating, USEF General Counsel, at [email protected] or (859) 225-2045.