Stephanie Garrett and Clara Propp Crowned Individual Gold Medalists at FEI North American Youth Championships

The final day of the 2024 Gotham North/FEI North American Youth Jumping Championship, presented by USHJA, saw the crowning of junior and young rider champions on Sunday at Flintfields Horse Park. Both representing a dominant Zone 2 at the 2024 NAYC, Stephanie Garrett (New York, N.Y.) climbed atop the young rider podium, while Clara Propp (New York, N.Y.) claimed the junior gold medal.

©Avery Wallace/US Equestrian

Young Rider Individual Final

Stephanie Garrett posted a near-perfect week with only a single rail that came in the second round of Zone 2 team competition earlier in the week. She finished with 8.70 penalties at the close of the week aboard Darius de Kezeg Z, a 13-year-old Darco x Heartbreaker gelding owned by Postage Stamp Farm, to take the gold medal.

Over international course designer Alan Wade’s (IRL) track, the 18-year-old scored her first NAYC gold medal. “It feels surreal, and I am still processing it; I feel like I’m dreaming and I haven’t woken up yet, but to do it beside Laurel and Mia makes it even more special,” said the 18-year-old. “This tops the list of wins I’ve had in my career.

“Coming into it, I wanted to have a quick round on day one,” she continued. “I was looking to be in a good position going into the rest of the week, and I felt we got that even despite the rail. He felt so strong going into today and he performed amazingly.”

Darius de Kezeg Z is the former mount of Germany’s Richard Vogel and joined Garrett’s string at the start of 2022. “He's taught me everything,” she said. “He's taken me through my first grand prix and some two-star, three-star classes. I don't think I'd be where I am today without this horse.”

Mia Bagnato, 18, (Fishkill, N.Y.) rode Ballyoskill Big Bucks, a 11-year-old Irish Sport Horse gelding (Royal Concorde x Lux Z) owned by Elan Farm. She had the gold medal in sight as the final rider to return with the top 15 for round two. Unfortunately, two rails came down for them to finish on 10.52 penalties and take the silver medal.

“I've been here [at NAYC] four years now, and before this year I don't think I even jumped a clear round,” said Bagnato, who jumped four clear rounds throughout the 2024 championship. “So, to come here and have all those clear rounds, it felt great. My horse was tired [in the final round] and there's sometimes nothing more you can do.

“He wants it just as much as I do,” continued Bagnato, who took her time with many days of bareback riding to get used to Ballyoskill Big Bucks’ powerful jump. “We are going to enjoy this medal, and he is headed to the field.”

Laurel Walker (Copper Canyon, Tex.) rode her own Armani, a 14-year-old Dutch Warmblood gelding (Namelus R x Lester), to the bronze medal. After two rails during team competition, the pair ended on 10.88 penalties.

“My goal coming in this year was to get on the podium because I was fourth in the junior section last year,” said Walker, 18, who finished double-clear on Sunday. “I feel like we really clicked and today was our day. His biggest strength, especially when it comes to these championships, is his stamina and that really helped me out today and set us above.”

At the conclusion of the afternoon in the International Ring, Traverse Bay Pony Club was presented with $3,645 in ticket proceeds as part of the Traverse City Horse Shows Charity Ticket Program.

Rider Individual Results

Clara Propp and Cocolina. ©Avery Wallace/US Equestrian

Clara Propp and Cocolina Claim Gold in Junior Individual Jumping Final

After not having a single rail throughout the entire week, Zone 2’s Clara Propp and Cocolina, owned by Marigold Sporthorses, LLC, finished with a gold medal at the conclusion of the junior final on Sunday.

“This is the first week I’ve really gotten her ride down,” said Propp of the mare (Conthargos x Papillon Rouge) that was the former ride of U.S. athlete Natalie Dean. “She trusts me, and I trust her. She's just one of those horses where you can come in and know that she's going to do exactly what she's supposed to do, and you just have to show up for her.”

Propp and the 13-year-old Oldenburg mare were last to come back for the top 15 in round two of Sunday’s final with a promise of gold if they earned no more than four faults on the scoreboard. The pair proved unbeatable with another zero-fault score.

Propp and Cocolina’s individual gold came just days after earning a silver medal earlier in the week, representing Zone 2 in junior team competition.

“I think people can tell how close we all are,” said Propp,17, of her Zone 2 teammates. “Everyone on our team are friends, everyone's supporting each other. There's no competition, just support.”

In addition to the gold medal, Propp’s Cocolina was the chosen recipient of the Horse Power Trophy as the horse that stands out from their peers during NAYC.

Following Propp’s gold was Zone 4’s Isabelle Ehman (Milton, Ga.) and Magnolia (Mylord Carthago HN x Van Gogh), owned by Double E LLC. The pair claimed silver on a total score of 8 penalties after only two rails on the tally for the week.

“It doesn't happen very often that you can be happy for every single person that’s on the podium because they're your friends,” said Ehman, 17.

Ehman’s pairing with the 12-year-old Dutch Warmblood mare, Magnolia, has been about finding true partnership. After the mare had success with U.S. grand prix rider Cathleen Driscoll, Ehman had to find her own stride. “She is definitely a mare you have to have a partnership with,” said Ehman. “I was intimidated when we first got her, but I realized instead of trying to replicate the relationship she had with Cathleen, I had to create a relationship of our own.”

Closing out the Junior podium, Zone 2’s Reese Merna and her own Havanna C2 (Carrico x Cascavelle) jumped to a bronze medal. The pair earned bronze with a converted score of 8.65 after earning a time score of 4.65 on the first day of competition and knocking down one rail in Sunday’s premier round.

“We're still learning about each other but she's super brave,” said Merna, 17, of the 11-year-old Holsteiner mare. “She's a very forgiving horse, she tries her absolute heart out every single time we're in the ring.”

Junior Individual Results

In addition to the Individual medals given out on Sunday, a series of special awards were presented to individuals and teams that helped make NAYC a success.

The Caristo Cup is given annually in Ralph Caristo’s honor to the chef d’équipe that best exemplifies Ralph’s enthusiasm and professionalism. This year's Caristo Cup Award Winner was Zone 2’s Krista Freundlich.

The Captain Andrew B. de Szinay Memorial Sportsman Trophy was presented to Zone 4’s Jesus Rigu of Loxahatchee, Fla. as the jumping athlete who best personifies the high standards and virtues of integrity, sportsmanship, honor, courage, team spirit, good temper and unselfishness.

Kennedy Chang of Pasadena, Calif., earned the Jumping Style Award for her style throughout the competition, not only when mounted, but also in the form of manners, and overall demeanor.

