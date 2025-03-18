Split Rock Jumping Tour and US Equestrian Announce Grant Opportunity for Adequan/USEF Junior Hunter National Championship – East

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian is pleased to announce a grant opportunity sponsored by Split Rock Jumping Tour (SRJT) for athletes aiming to compete at the 2025 Adequan/USEF Junior Hunter National Championship – East. SRJT will award ten grants covering all entry costs for one horse at this year’s championship, which takes place June 18-22, 2025, at the Kentucky Horse Park in Lexington, Ky.

Submit your application through the grant portal on USEF.org here. Applications will be accepted through May 24, 2025, and all qualified JHNC exhibitors are welcome to apply. The grants will be awarded based primarily on financial need with sportsmanship and horsemanship also taken into consideration.

“Everyone at SRJT is honored to partner with US Equestrian to launch the Junior Hunter National Championship Grant program,” said Derek Braun, president of Split Rock Jumping Tour. “Our main goal of this championship was to make this event one of the most special, accessible, and affordable hunter championships in America. Together, we are so excited to offer 10 entirely free entries to the JHNC for individuals that have gone above and beyond to show their dedication and love for the sport and their equine partner!”

The grants will cover division fees, one horse stall fee, ticketed schoolings, and other standard show fees. Third-party vendor costs, such as feed and bedding, are not included. Applications will be reviewed by a selection committee and recipients will be notified by May 30, 2025.

About the Adequan®/USEF Junior Hunter National Championships

Established in 2001, the Adequan/USEF Junior Hunter National Championship showcases the best junior hunters in the nation while providing riders opportunities to meet and spend time with competitors from all over the country. Each year, more than 2,000 eligible hunters qualify to compete in the prestigious final which is comprised of three phases: handy hunter, classic, and under saddle phase. The overall score from the weighted sections determines the ultimate champion. Click here to learn more.

About Split Rock Jumping Tour

The Split Rock Jumping Tour’s mission is to produce an unparalleled, world-class, detail-oriented experience for riders, owners, sponsors and spectators alike. SRJT currently organizes events at multiple venues across the United States with hosting experience ranging from FEI World Cup Qualifiers to USHJA and NHS Regional Championships and World Championship Hunter Rider Events. Lead by Derek Braun, a former international show jumper who brings a unique and valuable perspective to the hunter/jumper world, SRJT continues to raise the standard for horse shows in the United States. The Split Rock team is excited to be the management team for the 2026 Longines FEI Jumping World Cup™ Final and FEI Dressage World Cup Final™ in Fort Worth, Texas. For more information on Split Rock Jumping Tour and its show dates, please visit splitrockjumpingtour.com.