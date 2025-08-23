Six New Champions Crowned at the 2025 U.S. Dressage Festival of Champions

Christian Simonson and Indian Rock, winners of the Neue Schule/USEF Grand Prix Dressage National Championship (©Isabelle Whitside/US Equestrian)

Wayne, Ill. - Six new champions were crowned on Saturday at the U.S. Dressage Festival of Champions, highlighting a full day of competition at HITS Chicago Lamplight Equestrian Center. Titles were awarded in the Neue Schule/USEF Grand Prix Dressage National Championship, the Adequan®/USEF Brentina Cup National Championship, the Aspen Leaf Farm/USEF Pony Rider Dressage National Championship, the Markel/USEF Developing Prix St. Georges, and the Markel/USEF Young Horse Championship for 5-Year-Olds, as well as 4-Year-Olds. In addition, competition in the Aspen Leaf Farm/USEF Children Dressage National Championship got underway.

Markel/USEF Developing Horse Dressage National Championship – Prix St. Georges



The Developing Prix St. Georges division showcased the rising generation of elite equine athletes, and 13 entries returned for their second test, the USEF Developing Prix St. Georges, on Saturday morning. With two winning tests, the champion title went to Hussmanns Topgun (Totilas x Atterupgaards Demi), a 2016 Danish Warmblood gelding owned by Heidi Humphries and ridden by Adrienne Lyle (Wellington, Fla.) Though he’s a relatively new face at the FEI level, his development has been a steady and deliberate progress over the past several years.

“He is a horse with tremendous power and scope who needs all the time he needs to develop the strength to carry that, and to feel confident in his ability to do that,” said Lyle. “He’s been a really fun project, because every day, he just makes me a better rider. I have to be super conscious of my body position and how I ask things. I have to have everything stacked and lined up perfectly for him, and then he does it. Those kind of horses, I think, really elevate your riding.”

The judges recognized the pair’s work, awarding consistently good marks across both tests.

“I was really happy with today’s ride,” said Lyle. “I thought it was one of the best feelings he’s given me in the ring of really being able to have him relaxed with me enough that I could put my leg on and ride back to front into a really honest, solid connection, and feel like he was using his whole body through the test.”

Lyle recognized owner Heidi Humphries for her ongoing support of the young horses and the sport at large.

“She’s having a pretty incredible week here as an owner, and she’s such a wonderful supporter of us and of dressage in general in this country,” she said. “It’s just really exciting to be around that energy and have such a fabulous team. I feel very lucky.”

Winning second in both tests and reserve champion overall was MSJ for VIPs (Foundation x VIP), a 2017 Oldenburg gelding owned by Lauren Fisher and shown by Rebecca Rigdon (Cardiff By The Sea, Calif.).

“I was really happy with our first test. That was the best Prix St. Georges he’s done to date,” said Rigdon. “Today we had some expensive mistakes in the canter tour, but the trot tour was really, really good, and the walk is always good. I could tell the minute I picked up the canter, I thought, ‘Oh, he’s getting a little tired.’ It’s a hard test with the pirouettes and immediate fours and the half pass zigzag. That’s tough for a horse with a canter so big.”

Although still a fairly young horse, MSJ for VIPs and Rigdon have built an impressive resume together, including two outings to the World Breeding Championships.

“We got him as a four, coming five-year-old. He was quite green for his age,” said Rigdon. “Ulf Möller was the one who recommended him, and my coaches, Christine Traurig and Guenter Seidel, we all said, yes, this is definitely the horse. It’s been a long journey, but he’s incredibly smart. He has more power than he always knows what to do with, so that’s been, I wouldn’t even say a challenge, but just trying to educate him as to how to manage that. Mentally, he’s just cool, relaxed—he’s just a wonderful animal. I cannot say a bad thing about him. He’s just such a good boy, and he’s just as easy in the barn as he is under saddle. I’m really, really lucky.”



Neue Schule/USEF Grand Prix Dressage National Championship



A new national champion was crowned today in the Neue Schule/USEF Grand Prix Dressage National Championship as Christian Simonson (Ventura, Calif.) and Indian Rock, a 2013 KWPN stallion (Apache x Crisjena), owned by Zen Elite Equestrian Center delivered a winning FEI Grand Prix Freestyle performance with a score of 79.430%, winning the overall championship with an average score of 74.393%.

For Simonson, the moment was nothing short of surreal. “It’s been amazing, and like a true childhood dream come true,” he shared. “I think I’ve watched this show for I don’t even know how many years now and being able to compete here, with him of all horses, at a senior championship, I just have to pinch myself. To be given this opportunity from Zen Elite Equestrian Center is just unbelievable. I’m so grateful to them.”

Simonson also credited the people behind the scenes who helped make the win possible. “It feels amazing. I think it’s a real reflection of my team, especially Adrienne Lyle, my trainer. Not only her, but also Marina, Hugo, and all the grooms we have back home that make this happen. I just get to sit on the horse and do the riding part, but they’re really the reason why.”

The partnership between Simonson and Indian Rock, known around the barn as “Rocky,” is still relatively new, which makes this victory even more meaningful. “To come here with him, and to already feel this kind of connection in the ring, it’s something really special,” he said.



Meagan Davis (Loxahatchee, Fla.) and Toronto Lightfoot, a 2013 Oldenburg gelding (Totilas x Okima Lightfoot), owned by Scott Durkin, captured the Reserve Champion title with a score of 68.711%, marking a major milestone in their partnership. “It was a huge goal of mine. Last year at this time we did our fifth Grand Prix ever,” Davis said. “It was just a huge accomplishment to get here at this point a year later, and then to win Reserve Champion was icing on the cake.” Davis shared that the highlight of their freestyle came during the one-tempis: “The second line of one-tempis, I got all 15 in, and I was like, ‘Okay, now we're ready to roll.’”

At home, Toronto Lightfoot, fondly called “TT,” has just as much charm as he does talent. “Toronto is a sweetheart. He loves bananas, so I actually have banana keychains on things, it’s a running theme,” she said with a smile. “He tries super hard, and we got him three years ago when he was in Prix St. Georges. We moved him up to I-2 and then bumped him up to Grand Prix. I just think that shows his talent and willingness to be a partner.”

Karen Lipp (Ball Ground, Ga.) guided Infinity, her own 2013 KWPN gelding (Dream Boy x Ultraster) to round out the top three with a score of 68.064%. In addition to her top three finish, Lipp was honored with the Soft Hands Award, presented by Neue Schule, which recognizes exceptional harmony and lightness in the rider’s contact. She was presented with a sash and a Neue Schule saddle pad in celebration of her achievement.



Adequan®/USEF Brentina Cup Dressage National Championship



Christian Simonson added a second national title to his record by winning the Adequan ®/USEF Brentina Cup Dressage National Championship aboard Fleau de Baian, finishing on a cumulative score of 69.528%. The pair delivered a strong performance highlighted by expressive canter work and powerful piaffe-passage transitions to secure the championship.

Fleau de Baian, a 2010 KWPN stallion (Jazz x Fidora), owned by Zen Elite Equestrian Center, is a full brother to the legendary Parzival. Simonson affectionately calls him “Felix,” and describes him as the perfect partner. “He’s just like his brother Rocky. He would go through fire for you,” Simonson shared. “It’s the most amazing feeling. I remember when I first sat on him, I thought, wow, this horse would just give you everything. And he really proved that this weekend.”

Their freestyle sealed the win with a final centerline that Simonson called one of his best moments of the competition. “That last centerline with the double fan each way—I’ve been really trying all week with both my boys to mentally click into that spot in the piaffe-passage. Today it just clicked. It felt like I had already won, no matter the score.”



Caroline Garren and Quantaris, a 2010 Oldenburg gelding (Quarterline x Super Susi), owned by Oded Shimoni, claimed the Reserve Championship following a polished performance that left them just behind Simonson’s winning score, finishing with a score of 68.101%. “He felt great today,” said Garren. “We had a clean test that I was proud of. A couple of moments could have been a little more collected, but I really enjoyed our music and I’m happy with the choreography we chose for the freestyle.”

Garren, who is preparing to step into the senior Grand Prix ranks, praised both her mount and her support system. “I’m so blessed to have the opportunity to ride Quantaris. He’s such a joy in the barn, he’s super snuggly, and I love that about him. I’m grateful to Oded for believing in me, developing me as a rider, and giving me these opportunities. Doing the Brentina Cup this season has been wonderful preparation for the senior level, and I feel so lucky to have people investing their time and energy in my growth as a rider.”



Markel/USEF Young Horse Dressage National Championship for 5-Year-Olds



Earning high marks across the board, including a 9.0 for the trot, MW Virtuous (Valverda x MW El. Sp. Pr. Rheporter), a 2020 U.S.-bred Oldenburg stallion owned by Jennifer Vanover and ridden by Charell Garcia (Middletown, N.Y.) won Saturday’s FEI 5-Year-Old Final test and secured the overall national championship.

“He was bred by Jennifer Vanover and Maplewood Warmbloods, and he grew up on the farm. She’s done everything with him,” said Garcia. “I started working with him last year, and he was here (at Festival of Champions) last year as a 4-year-old, and I had a really fun time with him. He grew up a lot over the last year with strength and everything. He really showed up this week.”

Fall-like temperatures and breezes picking up at Lamplight on Saturday afternoon may have affected some of the young horses, but MW Virtuous showed his maturity.

“I thought that would be a little challenging at the beginning,” said Garcia. “But he was like, ‘You know what? If you help me, then I’ll help you.’ And we just went through the test together and he stayed with me. I was really proud of him.”

Garcia said her ride in the 5-year-old preliminary test was good but knew there was more to give.

“Today he did it. It was really fun to see him stepping it up and giving it that other little bit that I know he has,” she said. “I really love this horse. He’s playful. I call him my little clown because he just has fun. He makes a joke out of everything. When you walk him around, he is curious about things and always wants to explore what’s around him. That’s also what you feel under saddle in training him. He’s really curious when we try something new. He’s like, ‘I’m game; let’s do this.’ And then once he gets it, he’s like, ‘Gotcha. Just sit there and I’ll take care of you.’ So, it’s really fun working with him.”

After earning second place in both tests, Templeton’s Milano (Morricone I x Florenciana), a U.S.-bred Westphalian gelding owned and ridden by Justin Giles (Heber City, Utah) was named reserve national champion for the 5-year-olds. This year was the pair’s first trip to Festival of Champions, and “Cookie” handled the travel from Utah and the atmosphere at Lamplight with ease.

“I bought him as a 3-year-old and started him myself,” said Giles. “From the first day I got on his back to today, he’s been the same horse day in and day out. He gives me the best feeling in the ring, and I couldn’t ask for a better horse to partnership within this journey. He handles my nerves like a champ. It’s a true pleasure to perform with him and to be on a stage like this with a horse that I started.”

The judges awarded Cookie scores of 8.0 or higher for all collective marks in the preliminary test and high scores in the final test, including a 9.0 for the walk.

“I feel like we are headed in the right direction,” said Giles. “I think an increase in balance and constantly building up our partnership and harmony is first and foremost in my mind in our training.”



Aspen Leaf Farm/USEF Pony Rider Dressage National Championship



The Aspen Leaf Farm/USEF Pony Rider Dressage National Championship ended with Samantha MacDonald (Phoenix, Ariz.) and Candy Crush, a 2009 Welsh Pony Cross gelding, capturing the national title. The pair impressed with their poise in the big atmosphere, earning MacDonald her first national championship. Ava Hobbs (Lake City, Mich.) and Der Kleine Prinz G, a 2017 German Riding Pony gelding (Dating At x Maeggy Ut Deuten), owned by David Hobbs and known as ‘Prince’ in the barn, claimed the Reserve Championship after showing improvement and resilience throughout the weekend.

For MacDonald, the moment was one of disbelief and joy. “This experience has been really good. I felt like he was really with me. And it’s a big environment, so I was proud of him,” MacDonald said of Candy Crush’s test. “It feels amazing… it hasn’t really set in yet. I feel so incredibly lucky and grateful.”

While the win marked the end of her Pony Rider chapter, MacDonald is already thinking ahead.

“Next year, I’m going to do Juniors. Ponies can’t do juniors, so Crushy will be able to help a new Pony Rider achieve their dreams someday.”

Hobbs and Prince had their strongest performance of the weekend to take the reserve title, though Hobbs admitted there were still challenges.

“It was much better than yesterday -- yesterday was a bit spooky. Today he cooperated as well as he could,” Hobbs explained. “I feel like our test was the best we could do this weekend and where we’re at with our training.” Even so, Hobbs highlighted her pony’s character as the real prize. “Prince has a really sweet personality. He’s timid, but if you take your time and be patient with him, he’s really willing.”

Looking ahead, Hobbs is eager to continue her partnership with Prince as they move toward the next level. “Next year I am moving up to CDIs, so I’m very excited!”



Markel/USEF Young Horse Dressage National Championship for 4-Year-Olds



Charell Garcia earned another tricolor ribbon to take back to Maplewood Warmbloods thanks to a victory in the 4-year-old class with MW Verrazzano (Viva Gold x Weiss Schwarz), a 2021 U.S.-bred Oldenburg stallion owned by Jennifer Vanover. Garcia said that Vinny showed his good character early in his show career, handling windy, challenging weather at qualifying competitions with no trouble.

“He just kept four feet on the ground and was just focused on his job,” said Garcia. “That’s how he is, both at the show and at home. He’s really trainable and really rideable. He gives you a secure feeling. And especially for a stallion, he’s kind of a puppy dog. He’s a really fun stallion to work with—he has that expression to him, but he has a mellow side to him as well.”

“Vinny” has two half-siblings competing in other young horse championships at this year’s FOC, all homebreds out of Weiss Schwarz (better known as “Weezer.”)

“The mom breeds really well-minded and willing horses,” said Garcia. “You can tell that they’re all from her, and they have the same expression. They all really have her brain and rideability.”

The reserve champion, VP Ice Man (Blue Hors Monte Carlo TC x Fine Amber), a 2021 Dutch Warmblood stallion owned by Valiente Partners LLC and ridden by Laura DeCesari (Tuscon, Ariz.) impressed the judges with his second go at the USEF 4-Year-Old test, earning impressive marks across the board including a 9.0 for the canter.

“I was first to go in the preliminary test, and I thought he felt amazing,” said DeCesari. “I kind of just let him go and went with him, and I think I let him get a little flat. My coach, David Wightman, told me, ‘Hey, be careful not to just throw him away during the whole test. You’ve got to keep a little contact.’ And that seemed to help with the second test. He kept a little bit more balance and engagement. But in his mindset, he was just so relaxed the whole ride and totally with me.”

DeCesari started working with Ice Man about a year and half ago.

“I found him in Holland as a 3-year-old and I started him myself,” she said. “I co-own him with Susan Arbuckle, and without her support, I wouldn’t have been able to get him. She’s an incredible person—she just cares about the horse and me. It’s an incredible feeling to have that on your side.”

One thing that has changed in Ice Man’s life since joining DeCesari’s stable is his name.

“My husband, Tyson Clark, who’s been his groom for the whole horse show and is my biggest supporter, is the one who named him,” she said. “He came with the name Rembrandt, and there are plenty of Rembrandt’s out there. We named him Ice Man because we love Top Gun, and because he’s so focused. My husband would always say that he has ice in his veins.”



Aspen Leaf Farm/USEF Children Dressage National Championship



In the Aspen Leaf Farm/USEF Children Dressage National Championship, riders impressed in the FEI Children Team Test to kick off the division. Grace Christianson (Noblesville, Ind.) and FHF Roulee, her own 2014 American Warmblood mare (Routinier x Marelee du Bois), led the way with a commanding score of 78.350%, followed closely by Gwenyth Miller (Carlsbad, Calif.) and Rubinette N, her own 2011 Oldenburg mare (Rubino Bellisimo x Piccolena) on 76.600%. Lilian Ramirez (Vacaville, Calif.) and Fuerst Felix N, a 2017 Oldeburg gelding (Fuerstenball x Dynamica), owned by Christiane Noelting, rounded out the top three with a strong 75.775%, keeping the leaderboard tightly packed heading into the next phase of competition.

2025 U.S. Dressage Festival of Champions Live Stream

The 2025 U.S. Dressage Festival of Champions is streaming live on USEF Network, brought to you by Adequan®. US Equestrian fans, subscribers, and members can access the live stream, and subscribers and members will be able to watch replays on demand. Learn more here.

Follow USEF Festival of Champions

Stay up to date on results and information at Festival of Champions by following USA Dressage on Facebook and Instagram and US Equestrian on Facebook, Instagram, X, and TikTok.