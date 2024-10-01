Proposed Amendments to Bylaws will be Considered by the USEF Board of Directors at the 2025 Annual Meeting

Lexington, Ky. – Certain proposed amendments to the USEF Bylaw will be considered by the USEF Board of Directors in January at the Annual Meeting. The proposed amendments are intended for the following purposes:

to ensure consistency in nomenclature between the Bylaws and the rule on the unethical treatment of the horse. to describe the responsibilities of all three councils (International Disciplines, National Breeds & Disciplines, and Member Services). to designate an ex-officio non-voting seat on the International Disciplines Council for the USEF Team USA Commission Athlete Representative.

Consideration of the proposed amendments will follow a 30-day consultation period, during which time USEF invites members to provide feedback on the proposed amendments. The proposed amendments are highlighted in yellow in the draft found here.

All Senior Active members are invited to comment on the proposed amendments on or before January 20, 2025 by submitting comments via email or mail. The member’s membership number must accompany the submission.

The address for submission is:

Email: [email protected]

Post: General Counsel

United States Equestrian Federation

4001 Wing Commander Way Lexington, KY 40511

For additional information concerning the proposed amendments, please contact USEF General Counsel Sonja Keating at 859-225-2045 or [email protected].