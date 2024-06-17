Perrigo U.S. Para Dressage Team Wins at Tryon Summer Dressage CPEDI3*

Mill Spring, N.C. – The Perrigo U.S. Para Dressage team posted another winning result over the weekend, this time at the Tryon Summer Dressage CPEDI3*. The team of Sydney Collier and Bell Bottoms, Cynthia Screnci and Sir Chipoli, Kate Shoemaker and Colijn, and Roxanne Trunnell and Fantastico H earned a team victory in a head-to-head competition with Team Canada.

©Avery Wallace/US Equestrian

This competition served as a final observation event ahead of team selection for the Paris Paralympic Games, and the U.S. contingent included both seasoned and up-and-coming combinations at the FEI level with a handful of athletes competing multiple horses in the individual competition at Tryon.

“It has been a very good international competition at Tryon with all athletes impressing the very strong Paralympic jury,” said Chef d’Equipe Michel Assouline. “Notably, Roxanne Trunnell and Cindy Screnci earned personal best scores with their two young horses Fan Tastico H and For Memory 4.”

Trunnell (Royal Palm Beach, Fla.) has been a formidable force in Grade I para dressage at the international level for the past several years. Fan Tastico H (Furstanball x Wehmut), a 2017 Oldenburg gelding owned by Karin Flint, is a relatively new partner for her, making the pair’s 77.778% in the FEI Para Grand Prix A Test and 79.375% in the B Test especially impressive. On Sunday, they concluded their competition by sweeping the Grade I, earning an 82.934% in the Freestyle.

Screnci (Boca Raton, Fla.), kept busy with two horses in the Grade V, earning the top score in the A Test with For Memory 4 (For Dance x Despania), her own 2017 Hanoverian gelding, and winning the B Test with her team horse, Sir Chipoli (Sir Donnerhall x Vivalucienne TKS), a 2007 Dutch Warmblood gelding owned by Volado Farms. She returned with For Memory 4 for Sunday’s freestyle where the pair earned a 74.458%.

Collier (Ann Arbor, Mich.) debuted Bell Bottoms, Diamante Farms and Going for Gold LLC’s 2014 Oldenburg mare, just under a year ago. The up-and-coming pair turned in solid performances through all three Grade I tests at Tryon. Shoemaker (Wellington, Fla.) and Colijn (Son De Niro x Dolly), Fiona Howard’s 2007 KWPN gelding, posted a winning score in the Grade IV Para A Test but did not complete the remaining two tests of the weekend.

The U.S. Para Dressage Paralympic Short List is expected to be announced later this week, and the final team will be announced in early August ahead of the Paris Paralympic Games, which will take place Sept. 3-7, 2024, at the Palace of Versailles.

The USEF International High Performance Programs and the USEF High Performance Pathway Programs are generously supported by the USET Foundation, the philanthropic partner to USEF. High Performance Program support is also provided by the USOPC and USEF sponsors and members.