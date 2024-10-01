Over 150 Junior Athletes Set to Compete in the 2024 Dover Saddlery/USEF Hunter Seat Medal Final

Harrisburg, Pa. -- The 2024 Dover Saddlery/USEF Hunter Seat Medal Final is set to begin on Sunday, October 13 at the Pennsylvania National Horse Show. Over 150 junior athletes will take to the Harrisburg Coliseum to vie for the top spot and have their name engraved on the Adrian Van Sinderen Trophy.



The Hunter Seat Medal Final dates back to 1948 and has played a role in the development of many top riders. Riders such as Kent Farrington, Lillie Keenan, Brian Moggre, Spencer Smith, and Jessica Springsteen have all competed in the equitation class and have since gone on to represent the U.S. on senior teams at Nations Cups, the Olympics, and more.

Carlee McCutcheon and Chacco Star, winners of the 2023 Dover Saddlery/USEF Hunter Seat Medal Finals (©Avery Wallace/US Equestrian)

The Dover Saddlery/USEF Hunter Seat Medal Final is composed of multiple rounds and judged on equitation over a course set at 3’6”. The athletes and their horses will compete over a course designed by Steve Stephens in conjunction with judges Tammy Provost and Rachel Kennedy. After round one, the judges will call back a minimum of 25 riders who will move on to round two. Following round two, the judges must ask at least the top four entries to return for additional testing, which can include a variety of formats, to determine the champion.



Coverage of the Dover Saddlery/USEF Hunter Seat Medal Final will begin at 7:00 a.m. ET on the USEF Network. The Dover Saddlery/USEF Hunter Seat Medal Final live stream is brought to you by Hollow Brook Wealth Management. US Equestrian members, subscribers, and fans can watch all classes live. Not a member? Sign up for a free fan account now!



Learn more about the Dover Saddlery/USEF Hunter Seat Medal Final.



Schedule | Order of Go | Results



Follow US Equestrian

Stay up to date with the latest news and updates. Follow US Equestrian on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and Twitter.