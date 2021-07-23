Official Statement on Withdrawal of Nick Wagman and Don John from Olympic Games Tokyo 2020

Tokyo, Japan - After arriving safely at the venue in Tokyo, Don John sustained a minor injury. He has continued to show improvement, but after further evaluation with the team veterinarian, the decision was made to withdraw him before the start of competition out of extraordinary precaution, and though it is believed he would have passed the horse inspection if presented, the team felt that he should not be considered to compete to ensure he has the proper time to fully heal. The team will present the three selected team combinations of Adrienne Lyle and Salvino, Steffen Peters and Suppenkasper, and Sabine Schut-Kery and Sanceo.

