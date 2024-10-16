Nominations Open for 2024 Pegasus Award and Lifetime Achievement Award

Lexington, Ky. - Nominations are now being accepted for the USEF Lifetime Achievement Award and Pegasus Medal of Honor. Any current US Equestrian (USEF) member interested in submitting a nomination to US Equestrian must do so by Wednesday, October 16, 2024 .

The following awards will be presented at the 2024 Pegasus Awards on Thursday, January 23, 2025.

Lifetime Achievement Award

Pegasus Medal of Honor

Lifetime Achievement Award

With a special emphasis on length of service and a broad industry impact, the Lifetime Achievement Award recognizes the horseman or woman whose "lifetime experience and accomplishments in the equestrian world exemplify uncommon devotion to competition with horses and whose equestrian career and horsemanship have continually elevated the sport’s excellence.”

The 2023 Lifetime Achievement Award was presented to Cecile Hetzel Dunn during the 2024 Annual Meeting.

To learn more about the Lifetime Achievement Award and the previous recipients, click here.

Pegasus Medal of Honor

This award recognizes individuals who have exhibited outstanding dedication and service to horses and equestrian sport. These individuals have excelled in attracting people to the sport and have contributed to horse sport by advancing its popularity.

Nancy Harvey, Karen Homer-Brown, Dianne Johnson, C.A. “Tony” Lee III, Lynn Palm, and William Shatner received Pegasus Medals of Honor at the 2024 USEF Annual Meeting.

To learn more about the Pegasus Medal of Honor and the previous recipients, click here.

Nomination Process

Nominations may be submitted in writing or via email and must include:

Nominee's name,

City and state of residence,

Discipline(s) and/or breed(s),

Reason for suggesting him/her,

Accomplishments and accolades, and

Any other pertinent information to their involvement in the horse industry,

Three (3) high-resolution photos of the nominee that US Equestrian has permission to use for Annual Meeting coverage and promotions.

Those submitting nominations must also include their name, mailing address, email address, and daytime telephone number in the event additional details are needed.

Award Nomination Form

Nomination Submissions Process

Nominations can be received by email (to [email protected]) or via mail to the following attention:

Jera Jordan

ATTN: Awards

4001 Wing Commander Way

Lexington, KY 40511