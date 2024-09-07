NEWSFLASH - Fiona Howard and Diamond Dunes Finish Paris 2024 with Third Consecutive Gold Medal in Paralympic Debut

Versailles, France – Fiona Howard (Grade II) and Diamond Dunes secured their third consecutive gold medal of the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games, taking top honors in the Grade II FEI Grand Prix Freestyle with personal best score of 81.994%. The pair's freestyle was choreographed to music from the movie Avatar. More news to follow.

Keep up with US Equestrian

Stay up to date on the U.S. Paralympic Dressage Team by following USA Para Dressage on Facebook and Instagram and US Equestrian on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and Twitter. Use #USAParaDressage.



The USEF International High Performance Programs and the USEF High Performance Pathway Programs are generously supported by the USET Foundation, the philanthropic partner to USEF. High Performance Program support is also provided by the USOPC and USEF sponsors and members.