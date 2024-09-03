NEWSFLASH - Fiona Howard and Diamond Dunes Earn Individual Gold Medal in Grade II Grand Prix Test A

Versailles, France – Fiona Howard (Boston, Mass.) and Diamond Dunes (Grade II) secured individual gold in their first test of the 2024 Paris Paralympic Games. Howard and Diamond Dunes, a 2013 Hanoverian gelding (De L'or x Wibella) owned by Dressage Family LLC and Hof Kasselman, earned a personal best score of 76.931% in FEI Grand Prix Test A for their first individual podium finish together as a combination. Paris 2024 is Howard's first Paralympic Games representing the United States. More news to follow.