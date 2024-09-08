NEWSFLASH - Chester Weber Takes Individual Bronze at 2024 FEI Driving World Championships for Four-in-Hand Horses

Szilvásvárad, Hungary – Chester Weber (Ocala, Fla.) and his team secured the individual bronze medal at the 2024 FEI Driving World Championships for Four-in-Hand Horses, finishing three phases on a final score of 159.13. This is Chester's fifth individual World Championship medal in his storied career.

Chester and team broke the world record in dressage on Friday with their score of 31.06 and continued their successful week of competition with their overall third-place finish.



"I'm super pleased with the team of horses and their performance throughout the week. They did a fantastic job and I wouldn't trade them for anything in the world. I have an incredible group of people around me who are super supportive and they make moments like this possible," said Weber after his top-three finish.



