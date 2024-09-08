Search
NEWSFLASH - Chester Weber Takes Individual Bronze at 2024 FEI Driving World Championships for Four-in-Hand Horses

by US Equestrian Communications Dept. | Sep 8, 2024, 10:11 AM

Szilvásvárad, Hungary – Chester Weber (Ocala, Fla.) and his team secured the individual bronze medal at the 2024 FEI Driving World Championships for Four-in-Hand Horses, finishing three phases on a final score of 159.13. This is Chester's fifth individual World Championship medal in his storied career.

©FEI

Chester and team broke the world record in dressage on Friday with their score of 31.06 and continued their successful week of competition with their overall third-place finish. 

"I'm super pleased with the team of horses and their performance throughout the week. They did a fantastic job and I wouldn't trade them for anything in the world. I have an incredible group of people around me who are super supportive and they make moments like this possible," said Weber after his top-three finish. 

More news to come. 

