News Flash: NetJets® U.S. Jumping Team Wins FEI Jumping Nations Cup Wellington CSIO4*
by US Equestrian Communications Department | Mar 5, 2021, 9:15 PM EST
Wellington, Fla. - The NetJets® U.S. Jumping Team secured top honors at the FEI Jumping Nations Cup Wellington CSIO4* at Palm Beach International Equestrian Center in Wellington, Fla. in their first team outing of the 2021 season.
The team, led by Chef d'Equipe Robert Ridland, featured two strong rounds from Jessica Springsteen (Colts Neck, N.J.) aboard Don Juan van de Donkhoeve, a 15-year-old Belgian Warmblood stallion owned by Stone Hill Farm; Bliss Heers (Las Vegas, N.V.) and Antidote de Mars, an 11-year-old Selle Francais stallion owned by Bridgeside Farms LLC; Brian Moggre (Flower Mound, Texas) and Balou du Reventon, a 15-year-old Oldenburg stallion owned by Ann C. Thompson, and Lillie Keenan (New York, N.Y.) aboard Chansonette Farm LLC's Fasther, an 11-year-old KWPN gelding.
Ireland took second place, while Brazil secured third.
More news and photos to follow.
The USEF International High Performance Programs are generously supported by the USET Foundation, USOPC, and USEF Sponsors and Members.