NetJets U.S. Jumping Team Finishes in Fourth Place at FEI Jumping Nations Cup Sweden CSIO5*

Falsterbo, Sweden – The NetJets U.S. Jumping Team turned in a strong effort to finish in a close fourth place at the highly competitive FEI Nations Cup – Sweden CSIO5* on Friday at the Falsterbo Horse Show. The team finished on just a total of twelve faults over two rounds and narrowly missed third place, as they were slightly slower than Ireland in overall time. Ultimately, Sweden took the victory in their home Nations Cup on a two-round score of eight after a competitive jump-off with Germany.

“Overall, it was a good day, considering we came to Falsterbo with a mix of young horses as well as the youngest rider in the class,” said U.S. Chef d’Equipe Robert Ridland. “All gained the experience that is necessary for the future, and needless to say, Spencer kept us in the game all afternoon with his brilliant double clean!”

Spencer Smith (Wellington, Fla.) showcased his consistency and growing experience at the CSIO5* level, producing double-clear rounds with Keeneland (Carmena Z x Azura Fomia), a 2013 Zangersheide gelding owned by Ashland Farms and cared for by Cheyenne Djunaidi. The pair’s quick first round was the third-fastest clear jumping effort in round one, helping to boost the U.S. team’s standing.

Aaron Vale (Williston, Fla.) and Debbie Smith’s 2013 Holsteiner gelding, Carissimo 25 (Cascadello I x T-Clintissima), cared for by Nicky Cook, also turned in a double-clear first round for the team. Adrienne Sternlicht (Wellington, Fla.) with Origa V/H Zuid-Pajottenland (Thunder V/D Zuuthoeve x Ogano Sitte), a 2014 Belgian Warmblood gelding owned by Starlight Farms, LLC, and cared for by Corey Gallais, and Mimi Gochman (Palm Beach, Fla.) with Cosmos BH (Chellano Alpha Z x Aida Z), a 2013 Zangersheide stallion owned by Gochman Sport Horse LLC, and cared for by Juan Hernandez, completed their first round with just one rail each. With a drop score, that put the U.S. in third-place position with just four faults after round one.

Alongside Smith and Keeneland’s second-round clear, Vale and Sternlicht both added a single rail each, and Gochman finished with one rail and a time fault in her second-round appearance. With a two-round total of 12, the U.S. result came down to total time, dropping below the third-place team from Ireland.

Competition at Falsterbo Horse Show continues through the weekend, concluding with the Grand Prix of Falsterbo CSIO5* on Sunday, July 14.

