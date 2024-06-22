NetJets U.S. Jumping Team Concludes Team Competition Longines League of Nations Rotterdam CSIO5*

Rotterdam, The Netherlands – The NetJets U.S. Jumping Team finished tenth in the fourth leg of the FEI Longines League of Nations in Rotterdam and tied for seventh place overall in the cumulative league standings, qualifying them for the Longines League of Nations Final in Barcelona, Spain, in September. France stood atop the podium on a final score of zero faults, while Sweden took second, and Great Britain finished third. The team was led by Chef d’Equipe Robert Ridland and Team Leader Lizzy Chesson.

"Today was one of those days where you really saw incredible sport with very little room for error. I can't remember a time when only a four-fault score didn't qualify you for the second round. All of our team horses jumped very well, and it was a very competitive class today, so while we had wanted to finish higher in the standings, I'm still pleased with how our horses jumped, especially Callie and Garant and Jessie and Don delivering the ever-important clear rounds for the team."



Laura Kraut (Royal Palm Beach, Fla.) and her championship partner Baloutinue, a 2010 Hanoverian (Balou du Rouet x Utika) gelding owned by St. Bride’s Farm and cared for by Margo Thomas, were the first combination out for the team. The pair were accurate with the time but tapped the hind rail of the oxer at fence five for a total of four faults in their first round. The track, set by course designer Quintin Maertens (NED) saw early several early clear rounds, putting the pressure on for an efficient and strategic navigation of the track to keep teams competitive.



With Garant, a 2011 KWPN (Warrant x C’est La Vie) gelding owned by Southern Arches, LLC cared for by Valdo Lara, Callie Schott (Wellington, Fla.) jumped an excellent clear round for the team as the second combination in the team’s rider rotation. The pair were bold and forward in their tour of the course, stopping the timers in 71.25 seconds and earning a needed solid zero-fault score for the team.



Jessica Springsteen (Los Angeles, Calif.) and Don Juan van de Donkhoeve, a 2009 Belgian Warmblood gelding owned by Stone Hill Farms and cared for by Josie Elliaison, were precise and careful in their round, producing a second consecutive clear round for the team and crossing through the finish timers in 71.35 seconds.



With eight incredibly competitive teams sitting on zero-total faults, the final standings of the first round would be determined by an impactful final rider rotation. McLain Ward (Brewster, N.Y.) and Callas, a 2008 Holsteiner (Casall x Noblesse I) mare owned by Beechwood Stables LLC and cared for by Virg Casterman, served as anchors for the team, and an unfortunate four faults at the A element of the final on-stride put the team on a final first round total of four with a cumulative time of 212.01. With their total four faults, the U.S. and Germany both did not qualify for the second round of competition, which only returns the top eight teams.



The Longines Grand Prix of Rotterdam CSIO5* will start at 2:30 p.m. GMT+2/8:30 a.m. on Sunday, June 23, to conclude CHIO competition.



