Lexington, Ky. - The 2025 Adequan/USEF Junior Hunter National Championship – East (JHNC) attracts hundreds of youth athletes each year. This year, ten athletes received grants sponsored by Split Rock Jumping Tour (SRJT), covering the costs associated with competition for one horse. Selections were made based on financial need, in addition to the exhibition of exemplary sportsmanship and horsemanship.

©Christine Rivet/US Equestrian

Grant recipient Maya John of Morrisvile, N.C., will be competing in the Large Junior Hunter 3’3” 15/Under Division with her horse Novalis. John has been paired with the 12-year-old Oldenburg gelding for three years. With this will be her first time competing at JHNC, she looks “forward to getting to ride in a big ring with impressive jumps, as well as watching top rider and horses compete throughout the week.”

She is eager to compete at such a prestigious event like JHNC with the help of the SRJT grant, allowing her to expand her knowledge and skill set. From her first pony, she learned that nothing always goes to plan. She will be taking that mindset with her this weekend, knowing that “you have to ride the horse you have that day and adapt to any changes that may occur.”

Cayden Ward, who resides in Alpharetta, Ga., will be riding her horse, Rouge, in the Small Junior Hunter 3’6” 15/Under Division. She describes “Roo” as having a

“sweet personality and is super smart and willing.” Ward and Roo’s partnership began approximately six months ago, with the pair quickly moving up to the next level of competition. She explained, “He's done such a great job at helping me move into the 3’6” divisions more confidently and I couldn’t be more thankful for him.” Attending JHNC last year for the first time on her previous mount, Equinox, she is looking forward to the opportunity to move up this year with Roo. “While it creates nerves, it’s really cool to be here competing with everybody who’s really good at what they do.”

©Hallie Burton

To Ward, being awarded the SRJT grant not only helps divert costs but also shows the dedication she and her family have put in is being recognized by others. “I’m so happy I could find a way to contribute after all my family [has] done for me,” she said. Ward began her show career on a 21-year-old Arabian gelding, Tyson, who she recalls getting nervous jumping small cross rails on. “[Tyson] had enough confidence for the both of us that taught me to just take a deep breath, trust my horse, and move on, which is exactly what I strive to do this weekend with [Roo].”

Adelaide Shenkir describes her partner of two and a half years, CR Ocean Mist, as “an incredibly honest horse [with] the sweetest personality.” Coming from Salado, Texas, she will be competing in the Large Junior Hunter 3’6” 16-17 division. With this being Shenkir’s third time at JHNC, her favorite aspect of the competition has been being able to display the partnership she and her horse have developed , even if the round doesn’t go to plan.

©Christine Rivet/US Equestrian

Having received the grant means that she is able to assist her mom with the costs associated with showing. “[My mom] has worked incredibly hard to provide me opportunities and made many sacrifices, [so] it feels amazing to finally be able to help with some of the financial burden,” said Shenkir. She plans to enter the ring this week confident in the partnership she has built with “Romey” over the past two and a half years. She credits this skill to her first two ponies who “taught [her] that being confident in yourself is the start to being successful and having fun.”

Other 2025 SRJT grant recipients include:

Kayleigh Anderson: Wakefield, R.I.

Casey Arriaga: Bahama, N.C.

Kaitlyn Bates: Waukesha, Wis.

Maddox Birkett: Fort Mill, S.C.

Carli Ann Kooi: Naperville, Ill.

Caden Nolt: Denver, Pa.

Caroline Parkinson: Anderson, S.C.

The 2025 Adequan®/USEF Junior Hunter National Championship – East was streamed live on USEF Network. US Equestrian subscribers and members can access the replay on demand. Learn more here. Results can be found here via Equestrian Digital.

About the Adequan®/USEF Junior Hunter National Championships

Established in 2001, the Adequan/USEF Junior Hunter National Championship showcases the best junior hunters in the nation while providing riders opportunities to meet and spend time with competitors from all over the country. Each year, more than 2,000 eligible hunters qualify to compete in the prestigious final which is comprised of three phases: handy hunter, classic, and under saddle phase. The overall score from the weighted sections determines the ultimate champion. Click here to learn more.

About Split Rock Jumping Tour

The Split Rock Jumping Tour’s mission is to produce an unparalleled, world-class, detail-oriented experience for riders, owners, sponsors and spectators alike. SRJT currently organizes events at multiple venues across the United States with hosting experience ranging from FEI World Cup Qualifiers to USHJA and NHS Regional Championships and World Championship Hunter Rider Events. Lead by Derek Braun, a former international show jumper who brings a unique and valuable perspective to the hunter/jumper world, SRJT continues to raise the standard for horse shows in the United States. The Split Rock team is excited to be the management team for the 2026 Longines FEI Jumping World Cup™ Final and FEI Dressage World Cup Final™ in Fort Worth, Texas. For more information on Split Rock Jumping Tour and its show dates, please visit splitrockjumpingtour.com.