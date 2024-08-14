Media Credential Application for 2024 U.S. Dressage Festival of Champions Available Now

Lexington, Ky. – The 2024 U.S. Dressage Festival of Champions (FOC) is set to take place August 19-25 at HITS Lamplight Equestrian Center in Wayne, Ill. FOC includes the following national championships:

Neue Schule/USEF Grand Prix Dressage National Championship

Neue Schule/USEF Intermediaire I Dressage National Championship

Adequan ® /USEF Para Dressage National Championship

Adequan®/USEF Brentina Cup Dressage National Championship

Horseware Ireland/USEF Young Rider Dressage National Championship

Adequan ® /USEF Junior Dressage National Championship

Aspen Leaf Farm/USEF Pony Rider Dressage National Championship

Aspen Leaf Farm/USEF Children Dressage National Championship

Markel/USEF Young Horse Dressage National Championships for four-, five-, six-, and seven-year-olds

Markel/USEF Developing Horse Grand Prix and Prix St. Georges Dressage National Championships

USEF Dressage Seat Medal Finals for the 13 & Under and 14-18 divisions

Members of the media wishing to cover the event must submit a completed application form and waiver by August 14, 2024.

Media seeking credentials must complete a criminal background check within the last two years prior to the competition in accordance with the United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee’s Background Check Policy. Please fill out and return the media credential application and waiver to Leslie Potter at [email protected]. A USEF membership or fan account will be required to complete the background check process; go to the USEF website to create a free fan account. Background checks are to be paid by the applicant or their employer. In addition, media are bound by the USEF Safe Sport Policy and the Minor Athlete Abuse Prevention Policies and are encouraged to complete the SafeSport training.

No freelance photographers will be allowed to cover the event for private clients, and those in violation will be asked to leave the competition grounds and be prohibited at all US Equestrian National Championships.

For more information, including schedule and prize list, visit the U.S. Dressage Festival of Champions page on USEF.org.