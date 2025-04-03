Lillie Keenan and Kick On Lead the Way as U.S. Jumping Finishes First Day of FEI Jumping World Cup Final with Three Combinations Inside Top Twelve

Basel, Switzerland – Lillie Keenan and Kick On put the U.S. on the podium in Round I of the 2025 FEI Jumping World Cup Final, leading the U.S. contingent looking ahead to the second round of the individual final tomorrow. The pair finished third overall in the competitive class, stopping the timers in 60.69 seconds, and currently sit in third on the overall leaderboard. Katie Dinan (New York, N.Y.) and Out of the Blue SCF also jumped a faultless round to sit in eleventh, while Alessandra Volpi (Woodside, Calif.) and Gipsy Love are tied for twelfth after also producing a clear round effort for the stars and stripes. The speedy Julien Epaillard (FRA) and Donatello d’Auge took first overall, finishing in 60.30 seconds, while Ben Maher (GBR) and Point Break secured second with a time of 60.43 seconds.

“Tonight was a very good showing for our riders with three in the top twelve and one on the podium to start the week,” said Chef d’Equipe Robert Ridland. “Most importantly, I felt like each of them rode like they belong here, and put in a very strong effort to begin this Final in Basel.”



The first round of the Final runs in a Table C faults-converted format to rank each of the combinations for the remainder of the week, with each rail equating to three additional seconds of time added, demanding evaluation of risk versus reward to dictate the tone. Course designer Gérard Lachat (SUI) set a bold and challenging track, which featured several technical combinations in the compact indoor setting. Keenan (New York, N.Y.) and Kick On, a 2014 British Sport Horse stallion (Warrior x Caretino Glory) owned by Chansonette Farm and cared for by Kelly Rohe, were impressive in their FEI Jumping World Cup Final debut, finishing their round according to plan, and securing a competitive ranking on the leaderboard to begin the competition heading into tomorrow’s second round.



“Ken was incredible tonight. With the first leg being a speed, and as they said when it started, the past six years the winner of the Final has won the first day. My plan was really to take the winning track,” said Keenan. “I left out in a few places that were risky, but I knew my horse could do it. I think that's a testament to the partnership we build with our horses and how special our sport is.”



Kristen Vanderveen (Wellington, Fla.) and Bull Run’s Jireh hold 21st overall, after adding three seconds to their score to finish with a time of 67.34 seconds. Kaitlin Campbell (Temecula, Calif.) and Castlefield Cornelious also just had one down, adding three penalties to their time of 65.24 seconds to sit in 24th. Alise Oken (Charlotte, N.C.) and Gelvera slotted in just behind Campbell, with a single rail falling during their round to finish on 68.37 seconds. Shawn Casady (Harriman, Tenn.) and Cool Quarz hold 28th overall with three penalties added to their time of 67.01 seconds. McKayla Langmeier (Wellington, Fla.) and Mimosa vd Rollebeek round out the top 35 heading into tomorrow’s class.



The second round of competition will begin at 8:15 p.m. GMT+2/2:15 p.m. ET and will run in reverse order of the final standings from Round I and in a Table A format with a first round and jump-off.



The Longines FEI Jumping World Cup Final will take place from Thursday, April 3, through Sunday, April 6.

Thursday, April 3 – Final I at 8:15 p.m. GMT+2/2:15 p.m. ET

Friday, April 4 – Final II at 8:15 p.m. GMT+2/2:15 p.m. ET

Sunday, April 6 – Final III at 2:00 p.m. GMT+2/8:00 a.m. ET



Event Website | Schedule | Results



