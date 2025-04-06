Kimmy Palmer Earns Fifth Overall in FEI Vaulting World Cup™ Final

Basel, Switzerland - Kimmy Palmer performed a beautiful freestyle today to earn an 8.227 in the Individual Women's Freestyle secure a top five finish in the FEI Vaulting World Cup Final in Basel. Palmer and Rosenstalz 99 were elegant and fluid in the execution of their freestyle, which received a 9.0 and a 9.113 for their two technical components from the judges.



Palmer (Half Moon Bay, Calif.) and Rosenstalz 99, a 2007 Rheinlander gelding (Rosencharmeur x Fidermark), owned by Club Ippico Monzese A.S.D., cared for by Kevine Moneuse, and lunged by Laura Carnabuci, were challenged by the electric atmosphere during yesterday's technical test, but bounced back to keep themselves competitive on the leaderboard.

Caroline Morse (Los Gatos, Calif.) and Rey Rubino, a 2017 Hanoverian gelding, (Rotspon x Christ 3) owned by Claire Bartell, cared for by Isabell Nowak, and lunged by Lars Hansen, showed improved confidence from their Technical Test and earned a 7.895 in the Freestyle Test to finish on a total average score of 6.777 in their first FEI Vaulting World Cup Final. Daniel Janes (Stanwood, Wash.) and Caretes Auhoern, a 2009 Holsteiner gelding (Caretino 2 x Colman), owned and lunged by Jana Leib, and cared for by Leona Schreiner, earned a 7.798 for their Freestyle, with strong marks in their Artistic score, which placed them eighth overall in the Final.



The Individual Women’s Final saw Kathrin Meyer (GER) take a historic third consecutive win at the individual Final with a combined score of 9.023, while Quentin Jabet (FRA) earned the title in the Individual Men’s Final with an overall total score of 9.180.



Results



