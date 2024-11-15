Kilcarna French Fancy “Arnie” Wins Inaugural 2024 USEF Heart Horse Award

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian is pleased to announce that Kilcarna French Fancy “Arnie”, the 2008 Irish Sport Horse gelding from Great Oak Equine Assisted Programs, is the 2024 USEF Heart Horse Award winner.

Arnie was selected as the winner following voting by the USEF membership and will be honored during the USEF Pegasus Awards Dinner at the USEF Annual Meeting in Lexington, Ky., on Jan. 23, 2024.

At seventeen hands high, Arnie is hard to miss when visiting Great Oak. He is kind, patient, and able to form deep bonds with his riders and handlers. These are qualities that have endeared him to everyone at Great Oak. Arnie has been living and working there for two years and has proven to be the perfect therapy horse.

“We are so pleased to name Arnie the inaugural Heart Horse Award winner,” states US Equestrian Chief Marketing and Content Officer Vicki Lowell. “The Heart Horse award was created to spotlight the incredible work horses are doing in our Community Outreach Organizations throughout the nation. Arnie is more than deserving of this honor!”

"Arnie is confident horse who has a sense of fun.” says Kerry Rains, Great Oak Volunteer. “He embodies both beauty and athleticism, capturing the hearts of everyone who meets him. He has a remarkable ability to connect with people, adding so much to so many lives.”

Photo Courtesy of Great Oak

The USEF Heart Horse Award was developed to bring recognition to the work horses are doing in the organizations that are a part of the USEF Community Outreach Program. These organizations share in US Equestrian’s goals of increasing access to horses, horse sports, and equine-based learning opportunities.

“The Community Outreach Program’s horses are truly outstanding.” says Tom O’Mara, US Equestrian Board President. “We gather each year to celebrate the success and achievements of our competition horses. What better way to highlight our Community Outreach horses' community impact than with an award designed specifically for them! Even better, to celebrate these awards together on the same stage.”

In addition to Arnie, the following horses were named 2024 USEF Heart Horse Award Finalists: