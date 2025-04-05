Kevin Kohmann and Duenensee Finish as Highest Placed U.S. Partnership in FEI Grand Prix Freestyle to Conclude Dressage Competition at 2025 FEI Dressage World Cup™ Final

Basel, Switzerland – Kevin Kohmann and Duenensee finished as the highest placed U.S. combination in the FEI Grand Prix Freestyle, taking tenth overall with a 75.535% to conclude dressage competition at the 2025 FEI Dressage World Cup Final. Genay Vaughn and Gino ended their first World Cup experience with a strong finish, receiving a 73.765%, while Adrienne Lyle and Helix worked through some nerves and tension throughout their test, which resulted in a score much below their average mark.

“It was amazing walking into the arena. I had so many people here to support me – it meant a lot,” said Kohmann. “Our relationship together [with Denzel] has grown so much over the past few years. I’ve never had a horse that I thought could ever take me to the places Denzel has and it’s really an honor to be able to experience moments like this with my best friend in the ring. He’s given me everything, and while tonight may not have been our most perfect performance, I could still feel him enjoying every movement and feeding off the energy of the crowd.”



Kohmann (Wellington, Fla.) and Duenensee, a 2009 KWPN gelding (Dancier x Davignon I) owned by Diamante Farms and cared for by German Rodriguez, energized the crowd with their fun-loving and high-paced choreography and music selection. With a mix of Avicii, Kygo, and other famous DJs, the house music livened the arena, and both Kohmann and Duenensee clearly were enjoying every moment in the arena.



In a strong finish to their first FEI World Cup Final appearance, Genay Vaughn (Elk Grove, Calif.) and Gino, a 2011 KWPN gelding (Bretton Woods x Haarlem) owned by Michele Vaughn and cared for by Alex Levine-Nevel, rode to a freestyle inspired by her African American roots and music that she pays homage to her family and heritage. The pair showcased their strong partnership in their trot tour work and concluded with an impressive centerline finale in their floorplan.



Lyle (Wellington, Fla.) worked hard to manage Helix, a 2012 KWPN gelding (Apache x Jazz) owned by Zen Elite Equestrian Center and cared for by Marina Lemay, in the electric atmosphere of the arena. The pair were challenged with tension throughout the test, which Lyle managed to the best of her ability, noting that the pair will take away a lot of gained experience from the atmosphere, but was still pleased with Helix finishing on a confident and more relaxed note. The pair finished in 16th place overall with a score of 71.225%.



