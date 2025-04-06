Katie Dinan & Out of the Blue SCF Finish as Highest-Placed U.S. Combination in 2025 FEI Jumping World Cup Final After Jumping Only Double Clear Effort of Round III

Basel, Switzerland – Katie Dinan and Out of the Blue SCF finished as the highest-placed U.S. combination to conclude the 2025 FEI Jumping World Cup Final, taking eighth overall after three competitive days of elite jumping competition. Lillie Keenan and Kick On took eleventh, while both Kristen Vanderveen aboard Bull Run’s Jireh and Kaitlin Campbell and Castlefield Cornelious both rounded out the top twenty placings. All four U.S. combinations jumped a clear first round. Julien Epaillard (FRA) and Donatello d’Auge hoisted the World Cup Final trophy as champions, finishing on just four penalties, while Ben Maher (GBR) and Point Break took second on seven penalties, and Kevin Staut (FRA) and Visconti du Telman finished in third.



“We had some really great results this week in Basel, and a few of our younger combinations really stepped up and showed off some class riding,” said Chef d’Equipe Robert Ridland. “I was really impressed today in the first round when all four of our combinations laid down clear rounds. For Katie to finish the way she did with Out of the Blue SCF was very impressive, considering none of the other combinations in the whole class delivered two consecutive clear rounds today.”

Dinan (New York, N.Y.) and Out of the Blue SCF were the picture of consistency on the final day of competition, keeping their hold within the top fifteen heading into today’s two rounds. The pair jumped clear in the first round, moving up the leaderboard and moving them on to the Round B, which featured an entirely new course design.



“The course designer this week did a great job. Even though it was a small arena, and things were coming up quickly, there was room to get a good rhythm, and not all the jumps were set super tight to the corner, so you could keep moving out of the turns. It allowed you to figure out a plan that suited your horse the best,” said Dinan. “[Bridie] is just so smart. Even though we’ve never ridden in an indoor in this kind of setting, she really figured it out after the first day. She’s so intelligent and by today felt like she knew exactly what needed to be done to jump clear.”



The pair delivered again, punching their second clear round of the day, which would make them as the only combination to produce a clear round effort in both rounds in the entirety of Sunday’s Finals competition. Dinan took her highest-placed finish at an FEI Jumping World Cup Final, completing the week with Out of the Blue SCF, a 2014 Belgian Warmblood mare (Verdi TN x San Patrignano Cassini) owned by Grant Road Partners LLC and cared for by Lou Beudin, on 13 combined penalties.



“I am over the moon with my horse. I really can’t believe it. We call her Bridie in the barn, and she just jumped her heart out this week. I felt like today she was going to go clear with or without me, so I just did the best I could to help her do her job and she absolutely delivered,” said Dinan. “She was bred in the U.S. by Lisa Laurie at Spy Coast Farm and developed through their young horse program and we bought her at the end of her nine-year-old year. I feel like being here representing the USA on an American-bred horse, isn’t something that you see very often, and it makes it a really special way to represent the county.”



Lillie Keenan (New York, N.Y.) and Kick On again displayed the potential of their budding partnership, securing a clear round to start the day and keep their hold on a top three position overall heading into the final round of jumping. In the second round, the technical track was a challenge for the top twenty returning, with Keenan and Kick On, a 2014 British Sport Horse stallion (Warrior x Caretino Glory) owned by Chansonette Farm and cared for by Kelly Rohe, finishing with a total of 12 faults to take eleventh place overall. The pair took tremendous experience away from their first major final together, and even though their second round saw them lose hold of their third-place position, the pair were still impressive throughout the week, finishing on a total of 15 penalties.



Aboard Bull Run’s Jireh, Kristen Vanderveen (Wellington, Fla.) was sharp and confident in the first round, laying down a clear round to ensure the pair would return for the second jumping test. Bull Run’s Jireh, a 2014 Holsteiner gelding (Uriko x Colman) owned by Bull Run Jumpers, Inc. and cared for by Kate Bomgaars, showcased his scope and range through the week with Vanderveen guiding from the saddle, and after a challenging round two, which saw them add twelve faults to their score, the pair completed their first FEI Jumping World Cup Final together on a total combined score of 31.



Jumping another strong effort for the U.S., Kaitlin Campbell (Temecula, Calif.) and Castlefield Cornelious, a 2011 Oldenburg stallion (Cornet Obolensky x Conteder) owned by Mirasol Equestrian LLC and cared for by Erick Garcia, punched their ticket to Round B in their first Final appearance together. The pair returned first for Round B and an unfortunate miscommunication at the oxer at fence three dislodged Campbell from the saddle, sadly ending their day. Both Campbell and Castlefield Cornelious left the ring unharmed, still earning a spot inside the top twenty to conclude the week.



Overall Final Results



