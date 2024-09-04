Kate Shoemaker and Vianne Finish Fifth in Grade IV FEI Grand Prix Test A at Paris 2024

Versailles, France – With three U.S. combinations completing their first individual test yesterday at the equestrian grounds of the Palace of Versailles, Paralympian Kate Shoemaker and Vianne were the only U.S. combination to compete on Wednesday. The pair finished fifth overall in the competitive Grade IV FEI Grand Prix Test A, which saw 15 international combinations vie for a podium position. The duo finished with a score of 72.222%.

“Kate rode beautifully today. The two of them were incredibly accurate and in sync with one another - the picture was just beautiful,” said Chef d’Equipe Michel Assouline. “We have to remember horses are not machines, and sometimes things outside of our control happen in the arena. Kate handled the rest of the ride after Vianne’s spook perfectly and they still finished with a competitive score.”



Shoemaker (Wellington, Fla.) and Vianne are a new partnership, having found each other earlier in 2024 and making their international debut in Doha in February. The pair instantly clicked, and Shoemaker felt like Vianne, a U.S.-bred 2016 American Hanoverian mare (Vitalis x Ramiro’s Bube) owned by Norcordia USA, would be an excellent candidate for her Paralympic campaign towards team selection.



“Our team decided that we would make the decision on which horse we wanted to try to aim for selection after our first two shows,” explained Shoemaker. It was a huge opportunity to be able to ride Vianne and after my first show with her in Doha – the first day I knew that it was something so incredibly special and she just kept proving that show after show – it was a clear decision to bring her here.”



Their test was relaxed and trending around the 75% mark, with a beautiful overall picture, before an uncharacteristic spook in the canter work dropped their score just before their final salute. Shoemaker took the bobble in stride, noting that horses are horses, and while Vianne has been nearly foot-perfect their entire partnership, it’s a moment they’ll move on from when they return on Saturday for their Grade IV Freestyle.



“That was the first spook she’s ever had with me, but horses are horses, and if we wanted to ride something predictable, we would ride motorcycles, but regardless of anything – I love her more than anything in the world,” she continued. “She’s an American-bred horse and she’s only eight years old. She went into that stadium like she’s done it a million times and it was incredible. She’s allowed to be a horse and she’s certainly forgiven because there’s going to be a lot more beautiful days in the future.”



The U.S. Paralympic Dressage Team will name the three team combinations selected to compete for team medals tomorrow, Thursday, September 5, prior to the start of competition on Friday.



