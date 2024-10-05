JJ Torano Surges to Lead After Phase II of the Platinum Performance/USEF Talent Search Finals – East

Gladstone N.J. -- At the 2024 Platinum Performance/USEF Talent Search Finals – East, the second day unfolded with the gymnastics phase at the USET Foundation Headquarters. Phase II tested the skills of the 46 athletes as they navigated a series of challenging gymnastic lines, each carrying a score multiplier of 1.5.





The competition kicked off with athletes and their horses entering the arena to impress judges Nicole Shahinian-Simpson and Ellen Raidt. Emerging at the forefront was JJ Torano (Wellington, Fl) and Favorite Edition Z (Favorit Ask x Sunny Girl), making a significant move in the rankings from third to first after their exceptional round. Torano’s performance earned him a score of 97, bringing his total to an impressive 236.5.



Meanwhile, Taylor Cawley (Wellington, Fl.) achieved a score of 94 aboard Oki D’Eclipse (Catoki x Elena D’Eclipse), placing her in second with a cumulative score of 236. Olivia Sweetnam (Wellington, Fl.) riding Class Act (Vigaro x Leonalda), secured third place with a score of 86.5, totaling 223.8.



The event culminates on Sunday with Phase III, the jumping phase. This segment features a jumper-style course with a score multiplier of 2. The combined weighted scores of the first three phases will determine the top four riders who will advance to Phase IV, the ride-off. In this final challenge, competitors will swap horses and tackle the same course on each of the four mounts to determine the ultimate rankings.



