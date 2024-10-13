JJ Torano and Favorite Edition Z Win the 2024 Dover Saddlery/USEF Hunter Seat Medal Final

Harrisburg, Pa. - The spotlight shone brightly on the 2024 Dover Saddlery/USEF Hunter Seat Medal Final, the highlight event on Sunday at the Pennsylvania National Horse Show. A field of 169 qualified junior athletes took on the challenge of the first round, navigating the intricate course designed by Steve Stephens in conjunction with judges Tammy Provost and Rachel Kennedy. As the competition intensified, the top 25 riders advanced to the second round, featuring a fresh course, narrowing the field down to the top six for the decisive final test.

JJ Torano and Favorite Edition Z, winners of the 2024 Dover Saddlery/USEF Hunter Seat Medal Final (Avery Wallace/US Equestrian)

In an exciting conclusion, JJ Torano emerged victorious, securing the prestigious Adrian Van Sinderen Trophy with an outstanding performance aboard Favorite Edition Z. The final test demanded precision and skill, requiring riders to start with a hand gallop towards the first fence, counter canter through turns, and halt after the final fence – all while riding stirrupless. 14-year-old Torano hailing from Wellington, Florida, expertly guided Favorite Edition Z through these challenges to claim the top spot. Their journey began with a solid first round in the early hours, steadily building momentum throughout round two, and ending with a bang thanks to a spot-on halt to wrap up the competition.



This win is historic for Torano, who trains with John Brennan and Missy Clark, as he becomes one of the youngest winners of the Dover Saddlery/USEF Hunter Seat Medal Finals. “Being the youngest to win this class makes it feel a little more special,” said Torano, “It feels unreal.”



One of the keys to winning the big class, according to Torano, was his confidence in not only himself, but also his horse. “I felt confident that [Favorite Edition Z] could do anything I ask him for. From holding counter leads to nailing the final halt after the last jump – I think that was the best part of the final test.”



The partnership between Torano and North Run Inc's Favorite Edition Z (Favorit Ask x Sunny Girl) began this year at the Winter Equestrian Festival and prior to then, the horse had been brought up to be a jumper, having only been shown for the first time in last year’s Hampton Classic. But, accordingly to Torano, he’s been the perfect equitation horse since then. “He transitioned to being an equitation horse quickly and he has been great ever since. We prepared for this season with a lot of repetition. We don’t know what to expect coming to Medal Finals, but we practice to be prepared for anything we’re asked for.”



Sydney Raidy moved up from third place going into the work-off and finished as the silver medalist. “I wanted to play it safe,” Raidy said, “We’ve had so many lessons at home learning about the smartest choices to make once you’re there. It’s easy to get nervous and do something that’s too hard. So, I just wanted to walk in, get my counter lead, and get good distances.” Raidy rode Mac One III (Luidam Elite x Original), owned by Taylor Madden.



Going into round two, Maddie Tosh (Milton, Ga.) was in tenth place, but thanks to smart riding she ultimately finished in bronze medal position. Tosh rode Dakari (Diacontinus x Escarla), owned by Dr. Betsee Parker. “We have a great partnership,” she explained, “I have had him for a while now and we have had all our first big wins together. We’ve gotten to know each other well and have so much trust in each other. He is the best partner I could ask for.”



Rachel Kennedy, half of the judging duo for the class, had a lot of praise for the junior athletes, “The field as a whole was quite good. The top six riders were fractions apart going into round two. But the top four finishers were super strong.”



