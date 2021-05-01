It's Almost Time for the Greatest Morgan Show of the Year

Oklahoma City, Okla. – The American Morgan Horse Association (AMHA) is eager to welcome participants to the 2021 Grand National & World Championship Morgan Horse Show® this weekend. The 48th annual Grand National competition is shaping up to be another outstanding event as the country’s finest Morgan horses meet in Oklahoma City, Okla., from October 9-16.

Since 1973, this show has represented the pinnacle of achievement in the Morgan horse world. Longtime show manager Matt Kwapich (Bernalillo, N.M.) again joins the Grand National along with a dedicated show committee and staff, an impressive list of sponsors, officials, and hard-working volunteers to make each year's event better than the last.

Oklahomans can be proud to welcome the best athletes of America's first breed to the state’s capital. The Morgan Grand National has been honored to call Oklahoma City home since 1975.

Competition begins Saturday, October 9, with three sessions daily through Saturday, October 16. Daily show times are 9 a.m., 1 p.m., and 7 p.m. CT. Seventeen judges will be on-site evaluating classes in saddle seat, driving, hunter pleasure, jumpers, Western dressage, and more!

Tune in to the live stream throughout the competition and follow the Grand National on Twitter. Keep up with the Morgan horse year-round by following AMHA on Facebook and Instagram.

