Isabelle Ehman Secures Phase I of the 2024 Turnham Green/USEF Junior Jumper National Championships

Harrisburg, Pa. – The 2024 Turnham Green/USEF Junior Jumper National Championships got underway at the Pennsylvania National Horse Show today with Phase I of competition. The jumpers took center stage in the Harrisburg Coliseum as they begin to vie for team and individual medals.



After 18 clear rounds, Isabelle Ehmen (Milton, Ga.) and Magnolia (Mylord Cathargo x Dena-Sienne), owned by Tess Finke, topped the leaderboard in a time of 56.673. In close second place is Olivia Sweetnam (Wellington, Fl.) and HDB Quality (Quality Time x Goldgranda), owned by Sweet Oak Farm, who finished their round in 56.709. Rounding out the top three was Mia Bagnato (Fishkill, N.Y.) and her own horse, Florida N (Calrimo x F-Landfee) who finished in a time of 57.517.



Phase II of the Turnham Green/USEF Junior Jumper National Championships continues Friday night, consisting of the Team Championship, known as the Prix des States, as well as the Individual Championship. The Prix des States is run in a modified Nations Cup format where the team with the least number of faults at the end of two rounds will be awarded the team gold medal and have their name etched into the Francis Newbill Rowe Perpetual Trophy.



The Individual Competition will conclude on Saturday night with Phase III, a 1.40m Table II course with a set time allowed. In the event of a tie for gold, silver, or bronze, athletes will ride in a jump-off over a shortened course where fence heights will be up to 1.45m and in which time will decide between athletes with equal faults.



