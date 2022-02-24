Important: USEF Mandate on EHV-1 Restriction of Entries

Lexington, Ky. – A comprehensive update on the EHV-1 cases will not be available until morning. However, in an effort to mitigate the risk of virus transmission, the USEF is requiring the following protocols, which are effective immediately and until further notice.

Isolate your horses

Horses that within the last 14 days were on the grounds at Desert International Horse Park (DIHP) or have been in-contact with these DIHP horses must be isolated.

Take rectal temperatures

Rectal temperatures of all of your horses should be taken and recorded twice daily. Horses that develop a fever should be examined by a veterinarian.

Laboratory testing for EHV-1

Horses that were on the grounds at DIHP must meet the following requirements:

EITHER

Two samples taken using nasopharyngeal swabs must be analyzed by PCR testing on day 7 and day 14. Day 0 is considered to be the day your horse is in a new location. Both swabs must result in negative test results to EHV-1 in order to satisfy the requirements of the USEF. If either of the tests generate a positive result, the horse must remain in isolation and be re-tested. It is necessary to have two negative test results, taken at least seven days apart to fulfill USEF requirements.

OR

The horse must be isolated for 21 days, rectal temperature must be taken and recorded during the isolation period. Samples to be taken after day 21 using a nasopharyngeal swab to test for EHV-1 via PCR analysis. Day 0 is considered to be the day your horse is in a new location. The swab must result in negative PCR test result to EHV-1. If the tests generate a positive result, the horse must remain in isolation for an additional seven days and be re-tested.

Release from Isolation

Horses must only be released from isolation on the advice of your veterinarian.

Return to Competition

Horses that have been on the grounds at DIHP within 14 days preceding a USEF competition are not permitted to enter any USEF competition ground until they have fulfilled the testing requirements described above. Test results must be submitted via email to [email protected] to obtain clearance from this restriction.

Penalties

Noncompliance with these protocols will result in penalties imposed on trainers and owners as well as competitions that knowingly permit noncompliant horses on the grounds.

Horses outside the DIHP show venue:

Your horse may have come into contact with other horses apart from those at the DIHP show venue, e.g. at your home stables or during your journey home. We recommend that you consult your usual veterinarian to advise you on biosecurity measures you should implement.



USEF would like to remind all participants all competitions of the importance of following biosecurity requirements and best practices:

Avoid animal-to-animal contact

Do not share equipment between horses. IF YOU MUST SHARE, scrub and clean equipment with detergent and dry completely between shared use.

When filling water buckets, DO NOT dip the end of the hose in each bucket. Hold the hose above the water when filling.

Wash/sanitize hands thoroughly before and after direct horse contact

Limit human-horse contact

Check and record temperatures twice daily

Any suspicion of illness in horses, including a temperature over 101.5°F, should be immediately reported to the show office and veterinarian.

Immediately isolate and/or quarantine any horse exhibiting symptoms of illness

DO NOT travel to another competition for 14 days

Because humans can be a means of disease transmission, avoid moving between barns unless absolutely necessary



For ongoing updates, please refer to the California Department of Food and Agriculture and Equine Disease Communication Center websites.

Comprehensive information on biosecurity protocols can be found here: