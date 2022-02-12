Important: EHV-1 Update at Desert International Horse Park

Lexington, Ky. – The California Department of Food & Agriculture (CDFA) has confirmed three cases of non-neurologic EHV-1 at the Desert International Horse Park. The Desert Circuit management team is working closely with the CDFA and USEF, following all bio-security protocols. All three horses were immediately isolated and are doing well under the care of veterinarians. The tent where the horses were located remains isolated and additional biosecurity measures, including fencing, will be in place this morning. All other operations of the horse show are cleared to continue to operate.



As a reminder, while EHV and influenza can arise at any time of the year, we are entering a time when there tends to be more cases. Please be aware of the vaccination rule for USEF Competitions (GR844). It is important that owners, riders, and trainers are aware of biosecurity principles and vigilant about the health of your horse and those around you. It is recommended that horses have their temperature taken twice daily while at competitions. Additionally, it is advised that you consult with your veterinarian in evaluating your horse's current vaccination and immunity status and to review or develop an individual biosecurity plan.



The California Department of Food & Agriculture has published a bio-security tool kit, which can be accessed here.

Additional Resources:

Competition Safety and Biosecurity

Biosecurity Measures for Horses at Home and at Competitions