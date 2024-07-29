Host Bid Application Now Open for Adequan®/USEF Junior Hunter National Championships – East and West

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian is now accepting bids to host the Adequan®/USEF Junior Hunter National Championships – East and West (JHNC) for 2025-2027. The deadline for applications is August 23 at 5:00 p.m. ET.

Competition at each of the two championships includes 3’3” and 3’6” heights contested over three phases: classic round, under saddle, and handy hunter. The heights are divided into four sections each to offer championship competition for riders 15 & Under and 16-17 for small and large hunters.

This prestigious competition was established in 2001, and each year, more than 2,000 top hunters qualify to compete in the championships. Learn more about the Adequan®/USEF Junior Hunter National Championships here.

The bid packet is available for download on the JHNC page of USEF.org. Please contact Jennifer Day, US Equestrian Hunter Program Manager, at [email protected] with any questions.