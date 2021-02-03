Honor Hill Farms Announced as Presenting Sponsor of 2021 USEF Pony Finals

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian is pleased to welcome Honor Hill Farms as the presenting sponsor of the 2021 USEF Pony Finals, which will be held at the Kentucky Horse Park August 9-15. As one of America’s most prestigious events for ponies and their riders, Pony Finals draws youth equestrians and their families from across the country for a week of fun, camaraderie, and competition.

“I am committed to providing these children an exceptional experience each year, especially since last year was cancelled due to the COVID-19 global pandemic,” said Shane Guidry, owner of Honor Hill Farms. “This year’s Pony Finals will provide a special memory for each and every participant, and I am honored to be a part of such a great organization.”

Photo: Tayler Bicandi/US Equestrian

“USEF Pony Finals is a highlight of our annual competition calendar, and we’re looking forward to welcoming exhibitors back to the Kentucky Horse Park for the 2021 edition,” said US Equestrian CEO Bill Moroney. “We’re thrilled to have the support of Honor Hill Farms in continuing this beloved show and making it a fun and exciting experience for pony riders and their families.”

2021 USEF Pony Finals presented by Honor Hill Farms will be live streamed on USEF Network. Learn more at www.ponyfinals.org.

About Honor Hill Farms

Honor Hill Farms is Mississippi’s premiere equestrian facility, located in the quaint town of Poplarville. Its beautiful rolling hills and winding drive will immediately take you into another world as you begin your equestrian experience. Honor Hill Farms offers boarding, training, lessons, and hauling services. Full-time trainers on site are able to assist riders of every skill level. At Honor Hill Farms, the experience of the guest is only superseded by the health and safety of the riders and the ponies. Honor Hill Farms is owned and operated by the Guidry Family. www.honorhillfarms.com