Heat Alert: Clarification and Recommendations for Participants and Competition Managers

Lexington, Ky. - A few weeks ago, US Equestrian shared recommendations for equines and competitions related to the severe heat conditions based on the American Association of Equine Practitioners (AAEP) heat index guidelines. Please note: the National Weather Service scale and the AAEP scale for heat index are not equivalent measurements. For clarification, the American Association of Equine Practitioners (AAEP) heat index is based on the sum of temperature plus relative humidity. The National Weather Service commonly uses the term “heat index” as well, but their method utilizes a complex formula for calculating the Heat Index.

We have updated the graphics (found below) to include this important disclaimer.

US Equestrian Recommendations for Participants

All parties are responsible for evaluating their specific situation and taking necessary steps to ensure healthy safe competition.

If the total (temperature + humidity) is below 130, you can enjoy the competition.

When the number (temperature + humidity) falls between 130 and 150, you should begin to monitor for potential signs of heat stress in the horse.

When the number (temperature + humidity) falls between 150 and 180, it is critical to monitor the horse for signs of heat stress.

If the number (temperature + humidity) is above 180, US Equestrian encourages alternative competition times.

US Equestrian Recommendations for Competition Managers

Evaluate heat risk factors at the venue and implement necessary heat mitigation measures.

Evaluation parameters to consider may include facility shade, facility air flow/ventilation, type of competition, and type and number of horses participating.

Mitigation measures to be considered include but are not limited to increased shade, increased air flow with fans, increased access and availability of water for cooling of horses, modification of schedule, or cancellation of the event.

Continually monitor temperature and relative humidity at the event grounds. If the temperature combined with the relative humidity is greater than 180, we recommend cancelling the event for that day or rescheduling classes to early mornings and/or later in the evenings when temperatures and humidity may be lower. IMPORTANT NOTE - The heat index can vary from location to location and at different times during the day, so it is important to consistently check the temperature and humidity for your location.



Quick Tips from Dr. Katie Flynn

Monitor - Monitor horse and human athlete health in hot weather.

- Monitor horse and human athlete health in hot weather. Stay Hydrated - It is important that human and horse athletes remain hydrated and stay cool in the shade or in area with fans, when possible.

- It is important that human and horse athletes remain hydrated and stay cool in the shade or in area with fans, when possible. Heat Stress Signs in a Horse Elevated temperature (105-107 °F) Rapid breathing Rapid pulse Stumbling or weakness Dry skin Dehydration IMPORTANT NOTE - An overheated horse should be cooled off with cool water, provided fluids for rehydration and placed in the shade or in an area where there is a breeze or fan. If a horse is not back to normal within an hour or signs worsen, contact a veterinarian.

