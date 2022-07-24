Glynn and Aventus Claim Overall Grand Champion 3'6" at Adequan®/USEF Junior Hunter National Championship – West

San Juan Capistrano, Calif. - The second day of competition at the 2022 Adequan®/USEF Junior Hunter National Championship – West saw Avery Glynn and Aventus win the Overall Grand Championship title in the 3’6’’ section with a total weighted score of 263.40 points. Skylar Wireman and Bonne Starlight earned the Overall Reserve Grand Championship title in the 3’6’’ section with a total weighted score of 248.00 points.

Avery Glynn and Aventus, Overall Grand National Champion 3'6" (McCool Photography)

Glynn (Petaluma, Calif.) and Aventus, Jennifer Cancellieri’s 2014 Brandenburg gelding, claimed the Overall Grand Champion tricolor and The Monarch International Perpetual Trophy thanks to two spectacular over fences rounds and a lovely under saddle class. The pair swept the Large Junior Hunter 16-17 3'6" section, winning the Under Saddle, Classic, and Handy phases. The pair also secured the Large Junior Hunter 16-17 3’6” section championship, and the Magic Word Perpetual Trophy, donated by Karen Kay, with weighted scores of 104.80 in the classic, 105.60 in the handy, and 53.00 in the under saddle. Glynn, who trains with Lee Flick, is a veteran of past Junior Hunter National Championships, but 2022 marks her first year contesting the championship with Aventus.

“I’ve been doing Junior Hunter Finals for many, many years. Every year I’ve been getting closer and closer to that Grand Champion win, and it just feels amazing to have that accomplishment,” said Glynn.

“[Aventus] is super sweet in the barn, and we call him Venti,” said Glynn. “It was so special having him stalled with my Small Junior Hunter horse. I got to spend so much time with him this week. This is our first Junior Hunter Finals together and he was just so brave. It’s such a pleasure to ride such a great horse.”

Watch Their Winning Ride

Capturing the Overall Reserve Grand Champion honor in the 3’6” section was Skylar Wireman (Bonsall, Calif.) and Bonne Starlight, MZ Farms, LLC’s 2012 Hanoverian gelding. They accumulated weighted scores of 106.00 in the classic, 95.60 in the handy, and 52.00 in the under saddle to earn the title with the help of trainer Shayne Wireman. The combination also earned the section championship for the Small Junior Hunter 16-17 3’6” section and were presented the River Edge Farm Perpetual Trophy, donated by River Edge Farm.

Watch Their Ride

The Adequan/USEF Junior Hunter National Championship – West welcomed 3’3” sections to the ring today, as well, as the combinations contested the Classic Phase. The finals will conclude on Wednesday, July 27, and crown section and overall champions in the 3’3” division. Competition for the 3’3” combinations got underway on Tuesday afternoon with the Classic phase.

Schedule

Live Results

Skylar Wireman and Bonne Starlight, Overall Reserve Grand Champion 3'6" (McCool Photography)

2022 Section Champions at the Adequan/USEF Junior Hunter National Championship – West Coast

3’6” Small Junior Hunter 16-17

Skylar Wireman and Bonne Starlight Avery Glynn and Opportunity Mars, Hope Glynn’s 2012 Oldenburg gelding Lauren Kolbe (Hidden Hills, Calif.) and Classic, Walkenbach Equestrian LLC’s 2010 Holsteiner gelding

3’6” Small Junior Hunter 15 & Under

Violet Tatum (Pacific Palisades, Calif.) and Valedictorian, her own 2013 Dutch Warmblood gelding Paige Walkenbach (Paradise Valley, Ariz.) and Cover, Walkenbach Equestrian LLC’s 2012 Holsteiner gelding Morris Simchowitz (Los Angeles, Calif.) and Damascus, Morad Almasri’s 2014 Warmblood gelding

3’6” Large Junior Hunter 16-17

Avery Glynn and Aventus Skylar Wireman and Coastal, Emily Williams’s 2015 American Warmblood gelding Katalina Considine-Rickard (Sherman Oaks, Calif.) and Lennox RW, Kate Considine’s 2012 Belgian Warmblood gelding

3’6” Large Junior Hunter 15 & Under

Avery Winston (Canby, Ore.) and Kinship, her own 2014 Hanoverian gelding Violet Tatum and For Fun, her own 2008 Hanoverian gelding Paige Walkenbach and Princeton, Walkenbach Equestrian LLC’s 2013 Selle Français gelding

Watch On Demand

Watch the Adequan®/USEF Junior Hunter National Championships – West on USEF Network.

Stay Connected

Keep up with the competition by following USEF Junior Hunter National Championship on Facebook. Follow US Equestrian on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok.