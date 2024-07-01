FEI Vaulting Competition Calendar Applications Are Due July 1, 2024

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian reminds all vaulting competition organizers to submit their 2025 FEI calendar applications by July 1, 2024. Applications for FEI competitions must be submitted online through the USEF Competition Dashboard at competitions.usef.org.

USEF staff and the USEF vaulting sport committee or its designees will review applications between July 1 and July 15, followed by the open review period for organizers July 15 through August 15. The vaulting sport committee will review the calendar and make its recommendation to the USEF Board of Directors or Executive Committee by August 31. The BOD or Executive Committee will then approve the calendar ahead of the October 1 FEI submission deadline. View the full U.S. FEI Vaulting Calendar Policies and Procedures here.

Questions about FEI calendar applications can be sent to [email protected] or Michelle McQueen, USEF Director of Vaulting, at [email protected]. Inquiries about national and lite licenses should be sent to [email protected].

For additional resources, visit the FEI Vaulting Competition Managers page on USEF.org.

