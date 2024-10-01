FEI Children Dressage Championship Added to 2025 FEI North American Youth Championship; Selection Procedures for All Divisions Now Available

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian is pleased to announce that the FEI North American Youth Dressage Championships (NAYC) will include an FEI Children Championship for dressage athletes aged 12 through 14 for the first time in 2025. Additionally, selection procedures for all divisions are now posted on USEF.org.

©Avery Wallace/US Equestrian

NAYC FEI Children Championship Dressage FAQ

In order to help athletes with their planning, below are some frequently asked questions regarding this new division at NAYC (Please note: these apply only to U.S. athletes. Athletes of other FEI sport nationality should refer to their national federation or the FEI regulations):

Will the Children division of NAYC allow athletes to compete with ponies?

Yes.

What is the minimum qualifying score for the Children division at NAYC?

Athlete/horse or pony combinations must earn a minimum overall score of 62.000% on the final ranking list.

What is the qualifying period to earn scores for the Children division?

The qualifying period is consistent across all NAYC dressage divisions, and qualifying scores may only be earned within the qualifying period beginning July 23, 2024, and ending June 16, 2025, unless otherwise determined by February 1, 2025.

What tests are required for the Children division and how many scores must be earned in the Children division?

An applicant athlete/horse or pony combination must earn at least one (1) score in the FEI Children Preliminary B Test, at least two (2) scores in the Team Test, and at least two (2) scores in the Individual Test in qualifying competitions to be eligible for nomination to a Region’s team.

Can you earn a qualifying score in an FEI Test of Choice class?

The Team and Individual tests must be held as individual classes, which are specifically designated as NAYC Qualifying. Test of Choice (TOC) will not count for Individual or Team Tests. However, TOC classes will be allowed to count for the FEI Children Preliminary B Test.

As a reference for how the Children division test are scored and placement of judges, please see the FEI Children Test at USEF Dressage Competitions document.

2025 FEI NAYC Dressage Selection Procedures

The 2025 FEI North American Youth Dressage Championship (NAYC) Selection Procedures are now available on the dressage section USEF.org. The qualifying period for NAYC is July 23, 2024 – June 16, 2025.

Applications will open January 1, 2025, and will close May 6, 2025. Applicants interested in the Children, Junior or Young Rider Championships should apply through the USDF website. U25 applicants should apply through their USEF Athlete Dashboard. We look forward to seeing everyone at the 2025 FEI North American Youth Dressage Championship in Traverse City, Michigan.

Stay Connected

Keep up with U.S. Dressage by following USA Dressage on Facebook and Instagram and US Equestrian on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube. Use #USADressage.