FEI Announces Suspension of the Implementation of Annexes 11 and 12 - Carriage Measurement and Tyre Regulations

Lexington, Ky. - The FEI Board has approved the suspension of the implementation of Annexes 11 and 12 of the FEI Driving Rules 2025, pending the full revision of the FEI Driving Rules that will take place in 2025. Although these annexes were approved without objections during the General Assembly, feedback from key stakeholders has highlighted challenges since their approval.



The FEI Driving Committee will continue working on a standardized and accurate measurement method, ensuring the rules enhance horse welfare and fairness in competition.



These updates will also be discussed during the 2025 FEI Driving Forum and the 2025 FEI Sports Forum as part of the Full Rules Revision process.



To see the full FEI Driving Update click here.



