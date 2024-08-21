Ellie Brimmer Wins Adequan®/USEF Para Dressage National Championship; Competition Continues Across Divisions at the 2024 U.S. Dressage Festival of Champions

Wayne, Ill. - The first championship title of the 2024 U.S. Dressage Festival of Champions was awarded on Wednesday as Ellie Brimmer and My Moment secured the Para Dressage championship win. The first classes for the Grand Prix, Brentina Cup, and 7-Year-Old national championships kicked off on the third day of competition.

Ellie Brimmer and My Moment. ©Leslie Potter/US Equestrian

Adequan®/USEF Para Dressage National Championship

The three competitors in the Adequan®/USEF Para Dressage National Championship completed their 2024 outing on Wednesday with their musical freestyle tests. Ellie Brimmer (Wellington, Fla.) and My Moment (Furst Romancier x High Sun), a 2010 Hanoverian mare owned by Annette Grant and leased by Brimmer, secured their wire-to-wire win with the top score in the freestyle—a 73.133%—and the overall for the division.

“My freestyle was designed by Marlene Whitaker, and this was a freestyle that she had partially made for another para rider who didn’t end up using it,” said Brimmer. “The music suited her really well, and we modified the choreography a little bit, and it worked out really well.”

Brimmer’s freestyle with “Minnie” is set to music by Enya and has a laid-back vibe that Brimmer says suits her mare.

“She can get a little tense, so we kind of wanted the spa vibes,” she said. “The music can show the lovely forward tempo she has while still maintaining this lovely light background.”

For Brimmer, competing at HITS Chicago Lamplight Equestrian Center is something of a homecoming, which made her victory that much more special.

“I grew up in the Midwest. I’m from Minnesota originally,” she said. “The last time I showed here, I was doing hunter/jumpers, and it was like, 20 years ago, when I was in high school. To come back here and kind of be back home is really exciting, and to do so well, I just never expected this. My trainer isn’t here—she is coaching another rider at the Paris Paralympics, so Devon Kane was so nice to step in and really help me this weekend. I’ve had my longtime freelance groom, Angel Howell, here helping me. We’ve been together for 10 years of horse shows, so it’s really special that she was able to share this with me too.”

Sydney Collier (Ann Arbor, Mich.), Bell Bottoms, (Benetton Dream x Issandra) a 2014 Oldenburg mare owned by Going for Gold LLC, Devon Kane, and Diamante Farms, performed their freestyle to a lively pop soundtrack. The pair earned a 69.555% and the reserve champion title.

“My freestyle was designed by Karen Robinson of Applause Dressage, and this freestyle is super fun because it’s my first-ever freestyle that has lyrics,” said Collier. “It was a super unique experience because I loved all of the options that Karen would send, so it was hard for me to choose. And then we played every single choice for ‘Beebs,’ and she honestly selected her own music. The choices that we’re showing here are the ones that she would really swagger and dance to. Her ears would start bopping to the beat, and Devon and I were like, ‘Yep, that’s the one!’”

Collier has ridden this freestyle several times but said that this performance was the first where she came out feeling like everything was clean and correct.

“Today, everything was so spot-on with my music cues and my geometry,” she said. “I was so pleased with that, and I couldn’t stop smiling the entire freestyle. That says a lot, because normally I have this focused face, but today it was really just like riding a smile with Beebs. And she knew what day it was—I could feel it in the warmup. She was just so spot on and so ready to go.”

Paige Schmidt (Lake Geneva, Wisc.) earned the third-place title in her first national championship riding Kimique, a 1998 American Warmblood mare she leases from owner Stefanie Lenz. Their freestyle was an upbeat routine to a classic march.

“My trainer and I designed the freestyle to Stars and Stripes forever, keeping the tempo of Kimique and the tempo of the music in mind,” said Schmidt. “This is my first freestyle ever, so for me to get the tempo right, I needed a sharp beat, and my music has that.”

Schmidt and “Mickey” earned some of their best marks for the free walk, which Schmidt said is one of her horse’s favorite gaits.

Karen Lipp and Infinity. ©Avery Wallace/US Equestrian

“The walk has always suited her well, and she loves to free walk,” she said. “When her neck stretches down, she loves to stretch and be able to move her body.”

This year is the third time the Adequan®/Para Dressage National Championship has been held as part of the U.S. Dressage Festival of Champions, and all three riders were thrilled to be part of the event and expressed gratitude for those who made it possible.

“It really requires a village to get to a championship like this and to compete successfully,” said Brimmer. “We want to thank every person that had a hand in that, from owners, trainers, sponsors, grooms, and the show management and USEF for working with us and really spotlighting para, even though we’re a small discipline. It’s been really exciting.”

Neue Schule/USEF Grand Prix Dressage National Championship

Wednesday’s competition started with the first appearance of the Neue Schule/USEF Grand Prix Dressage National Championship. The competitors completed their FEI Grand Prix Tests in Lamplight’s Grand Prix Arena.

Karen Lipp (Ball Ground, Ga.) and Infinity (Dream Boy x Ultraster), her own 2013 KWPN gelding, had the top test of the day, earning a 66.848% from the judges. Amy Bradley (Wellington, Fla.) and Quileute CCW (Quaterback x Gluckslady), her homebred 2010 Oldenburg gelding, finished in a very close second place with a 66.630%. Callie O’Connell (Wilmington, Mass.) finished in third place with Eaton H (Wynton x Ziolita H), a 2009 KWPN gelding owned by Ruling Cortes LLC, with a score of 61.000%.

Christian Simonson and Son of a Lady. ©Leslie Potter/US Equestrian

The Grand Prix championship continues tomorrow with the FEI Grand Prix Special Test.

Adequan®/USEF Brentina Cup Dressage National Championship

The U25 athletes took the stage with the first of three tests for the Adequan®/USEF Brentina Cup Dressage National Championship, performing their FEI Intermediate II Test. Christian Simonson (Ventura, Calif.) and Son of a Lady (Soreldo x Western Lady), Christina Morgan and Clifton Simonson’s 2011 Danish Warmblood gelding, moved into the lead, winning the test with a 68.030%.

Ella Fruchterman (Woodbury, Minn.) took second place with Hannah Montana W (Blue Hors Doolittle x Sabina Kildegaard), the 2009 Danish Warmblood mare she co-owns with Todd Fruchterman, earning a score of 65.971%. Sophia Schults (Ocala, Fla.) and Conocido HGF (Cosaco XI x Luz De Luna HGF), her own 2012 PRE gelding, were close in third place with their score of 65.500%.

Markel/USEF Young Horse Dressage National Championship for 7-Year-Olds

The young horse classes got underway with the 7-year-old horses completing their preliminary tests. Willy Arts (Hanford, Calif.) showed Makanabria DG (Rock Forever x Gamebria DG), a 2017 Danish Warmblood mare owned by DG Bar Ranch, to the top score in the class, a 74.432%.

Willy Arts and Makanabria DG. ©Leslie Potter/US Equestrian

Elizabeth Bortuzzo (Frenchtown, N.J.) finished in second place with Viconte (Vivaldi x Poetin VI), a 2017 Oldenburg gelding she co-owns with Mark Paul, earning a 73.461% from the judges. Laura Brandt (Stevenson Ranch, Calif.) and Ikon (Asgard’s Ibiza x Havanna Byager), her own 2017 Oldenburg stallion. were close behind in third with a 73.332%.

Competition Information:

The 2024 FOC takes place Aug. 19-25, at HITS Chicago Lamplight Equestrian Center in Wayne, Ill. Competition takes place in two arenas and will be broadcast on USEF Network. Bookmark the FOC event page on USEF.org for the latest coverage of this year’s show.

Ring Schedule | Orders of Go and Results

2024 Festival of Champions Livestream

The U.S. Dressage Festival of Champions will be streamed live on USEF Network. US Equestrian members, subscribers, and fans can watch all classes live. Not a member? Sign up for a free fan account now!

The FOC livestream is brought to you by Adequan®.

Stay Connected

Keep up with U.S. Dressage by following USA Dressage on Facebook and Instagram and US Equestrian on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, and TikTok.