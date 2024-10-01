Education and Research Fund Established in Memory of Chromatic BF through The Foundation for The Horse

The “Chromatic Fund,” a collaborative initiative of the American Association of Equine Practitioners (AAEP), US Equestrian (USEF), Chromatic’s breeder KC Branscomb, and The Foundation for The Horse will fund innovative research and education initiatives designed to improve the health and welfare of sports horses worldwide.

The fund is named in honor of Chromatic BF, a 13-year-old Oldenburg U.S. show jumper who tragically died at the 2024 Longines FEI Jumping World Cup Finals in Riyadh, Saudia Arabia last April after several superior performances.

Ms. Branscomb has encouraged the leadership of US Equestrian and AAEP to actively cooperate in support of several sport horse welfare initiatives related to the appropriate use of medication and other therapeutic interventions in high performance equine athletes. The philanthropic donor advised fund enables science-based, equine-specific research and information access to benefit the health, well-being, and career longevity of horses in sport. Branscomb made an initial gift to kick-start the fund in matching a pledge made earlier in 2024 by USEF. Branscomb will continue to support equine welfare efforts as an advocate for additional fund resources and as one of several key advisors to the fund.

©HelenCruden

“Our horses and the people who care for them deserve best in class information about the appropriate use, efficacy, and risks of various medications, supplements, and therapies,” said KC Branscomb. “This landmark cooperation between AAEP and USEF will enable horses to continue to compete in sport while living happier, healthier, and safer lives.”

“We are dedicated to enhancing our welfare initiatives for sport horses announced in August,” said Bill Moroney, USEF Chief Executive Officer. “Partnering with the AAEP, The Foundation for The Horse, and Ms. Branscomb is the perfect partnership to set this education and research program on the right path to success.”

“Our organizations and its members strive for the same outcomes for the horse that Ms. Branscomb and the USEF does… the safest opportunities for these high-level equine athletes to compete and find success,” said Tracy Turner, AAEP and The Foundation for The Horse president-elect. “We look forward to getting this fund to the level that it can quickly begin to impact programs and research projects.”

In October, The Foundation for The Horse set a record by awarding $664,467 for 18 research projects at 12 institutions. These grants include 11 Innovation and Discovery Research Grants to established equine researchers investigating novel approaches to an array of conditions affecting equine health and welfare. The remaining seven Young Investigator Research Grants were awarded to AAEP-member graduate students, residents, or postdoctoral fellows conducting research.

Specific research and education grants associated with the Chromatic Fund will be project reviewed and managed by AAEP-member equine veterinary participants volunteering through The Foundation. The donor advised fund itself will be overseen by an Advisory Board of recognized industry stakeholders:

Tracy Turner, DVM, DACVS, DACVSMR, president-elect of the AAEP & The Foundation for The Horse

Bill Moroney, Chief Executive Officer, USEF

Sonja Keating, Chief Operating Officer and General Counsel, USEF

John E. Madigan, DVM, MS, DACVIM, DACAW, Distinguished Professor Emeritus, School of Veterinary Medicine, University of California-Davis. Board Certified Animal Welfare specialist with a focus on equine

Jack Snyder, DVM, DACVS, practicing FEI certified treating veterinarian

Norman Dello Joio, Olympic and world champion trainer and rider

KC Branscomb, sport horse breeder and owner

To join in this effort in honoring the legacy of Chromatic BF and working to improve the welfare of horses like him through this fund, visit http://www.foundationforthehorse.org/support/chromaticfund/.

About The Foundation for The Horse

Established in 1994, The Foundation for The Horse is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization dedicated to improving the welfare of the horse through Education, Research, and help for Horses at Risk. It is governed and stewarded by world-renowned equine veterinarians and equine stakeholders. In 2024, in honor of its 30th anniversary, The Foundation awarded a record $3 million in scholarships, grants and program support to help transform the lives of horses throughout the U.S. and across the globe. To learn more, visit FoundationfortheHorse.org.

About AAEP

The American Association of Equine Practitioners, headquartered in Lexington, Ky., was founded in 1954 as a non-profit organization dedicated to the health and welfare of the horse. Currently, AAEP reaches more than 5 million horse owners through its over 9,000 members worldwide and is actively involved in ethics issues, practice management, research and continuing education in the equine veterinary profession and horse industry. To learn more, visit www.AAEP.org.

About US Equestrian

US Equestrian serves as the national governing body for equestrian sport and is dedicated to uniting the equestrian community, honoring achievement, and serving as guardians of equestrian sport. Since its inception, US Equestrian has been dedicated to pursuing excellence and promoting growth, all while providing and maintaining a safe and level playing field for both its equine and human athletes. US Equestrian trains, selects, and funds our United States Equestrian Team, which consistently wins medals at the highest level of international competition, including the Olympic Games. US Equestrian also licenses equestrian competitions of all levels across the United States each year. US Equestrian contributes to the greater good of horses by assisting with their protection and welfare in crisis situations and natural disasters, as well as in daily competition. As part of this pledge to protect equine welfare, US Equestrian continues to help support federal and state governments and works closely with other national equine organizations.