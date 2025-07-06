Defender U.S. Eventing Team Secures Second Place in Thrilling UBS-Cup CCIO4*-S

The Defender U.S. Eventing Team: Phillip Dutton and Possante, Caroline Pamukcu and HSH Blake, William Coleman and Off The Record, and Boyd Martin with Commando 3. (©Shannon Brinkman)

Aachen, Germany – The Defender U.S. Eventing Team earned a podium finish in the UBS-Cup CCIO4-S* following a decisive cross-country phase in front of an energetic German crowd at the historic grounds of CHIO Aachen. Led by Chef d’Equipe Leslie Law, the team's efforts across all three phases helped propel the them to a final score of 117.2 to take second place. New Zealand finished in first on 108.5, while Great Britain took third on a 134.1.



"I think it's everything we could have hoped for," said Law. "We had team training camp before we came here, at Boyd Martin's farm, and then in Belgium when we arrived. There has been a great atmosphere and it has been an absolute pleasure to work with these athletes and their horses. Every aspect of their professionalism is 100% and we couldn't ask for a better team to look after all of the horses this week with the grooms in the stables and the team staff here. We're very happy with the result and know there's more potential as we work towards next year's championships here."



The cross-country course, designed by Giuseppe Della Chiesa (ITA), who will also design the course for next year's 2026 FEI Eventing World Championships, featured 35 jumping efforts with an optimum time of 6:30. The course challenged combinations with its technical accuracy, bold and traditional questions over a variety of terrain, which was more open than years past.



First on the course and first for the U.S. was Caroline Pamukcu (Springtown, Pa.) and HSH Blake, a 2015 Irish Sport Horse gelding (Tolan R. x Kannan) owned by Mollie Hoff, Sherrie Martin, Caroline Pamukcu, and Deniz Pamukcu and cared for by Chloe Teahan. The pair took on the course confidently and to plan with her team assignment, finishing with 18 time penalties to finish on a final score of 58.6.



Phillip Dutton (West Grove, Pa.) and Possante, a 2013 KWPN gelding (Namelus R x Wendelien) owned by the Possante Group and cared for by Erin Deyo, maintained the momentum as the second U.S. pair. out on the track. They jumped clear around the course, coming home with a quick finish, adding 5.6 in time penalties, for a final score three-phase score of 43.8.



Previous UBS-Cup CCIO4*-S winners, William Coleman (Ocala, Fla.) and Off The Record, a 2009 Irish Sport Horse gelding (VDL Arkansas x Drumagoland Bay) owned by Off The Record Syndicate and cared for by Erin Jarboe, blazed around as one of the fastest rounds of the day. The pair stormed through the finish just over the optimum time of six minutes and 30 second to accrue just 0.8 in time penalties. They finished as the highest-placed U.S. combination individually, securing a fourth place overall on a final score of 36.4.



Last to go for the Defender U.S. Eventing Team was Boyd Martin (Cochranville, Pa.) and Commando 3, a 2013 Holsteiner gelding (Connor x R-Adelgunde) owned by Yankee Creek Ranch and cared for by Stephanie Simpson. The pair were tasked with producing a fast and careful round for the team to keep the U.S. secure in a third consecutive podium finish at the event. They crossed the finish in 6:43, adding just 3.2 in time to their original dressage score, solidifying the team’s finish and notching fifth place individually.



Competing individually, Dutton and Denim, a 2015 Hanoverian gelding (Dinken x Celia II), owned by Caroline Moran and cared for by Erin Deyo, took to the course fourth in the day's lineup for the U.S. The pair were careful and efficient, producing a clear jumping effort and finishing in 6:57, adding 8.8 in time to their dressage score of 35.9 to close out their weekend on a final score of 44.8.

