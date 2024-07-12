Defender U.S. Driving Team Announced for 2024 FEI Driving World Championship for Single Horses

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian is pleased to announce the athletes who will represent the Defender U.S. Driving Team at the 2024 FEI Driving World Championship for Single Horses this September in Le Pin au Haras, France. The team will be led by Chef d’Equipe Jeff Legg and team leader Anna Brooks Thomas.

The following athlete-and-horse combinations have been selected for the Defender U.S. Driving Team and are listed in alphabetical order:

Leslie Berndl with Impressive (First Class x Olizandra), her own 2013 Dutch Warmblood gelding.

with (First Class x Olizandra), her own 2013 Dutch Warmblood gelding. Taylor Bradish (Windsor, S.C.) with Katydid Duchess (Danyloo x Besame), a 2009 Welsh Pony Cross mare owned by Jennifer Matheson

(Windsor, S.C.) with (Danyloo x Besame), a 2009 Welsh Pony Cross mare owned by Jennifer Matheson Raymond Helmuth (Cambridge, Iowa) with Kendro (Globetrotter x Genderose), his own 2015 Dutch Warmblood stallion

The following athlete-and-horse combinations have been selected as alternates for the Defender U.S. Driving Team and are listed in ranked order:

Marianna Yeager (Alachua, Fla.) with M.V.A. Famtijn (Famous V x Ginova), a 2015 KWPN gelding owned by Kami Landy

(Alachua, Fla.) with (Famous V x Ginova), a 2015 KWPN gelding owned by Kami Landy Jennifer Thompson (Lodi, Wisc.) with Lexus (Grote Wonder x Werina), her own 2016 Dutch Harness Horse

(Lodi, Wisc.) with (Grote Wonder x Werina), her own 2016 Dutch Harness Horse Tasha Wilkie (Paso Robles, Calif.) with Van Dyk 4 (Vincent x Nadine), her own 2009 German Riding Pony gelding

(Paso Robles, Calif.) with (Vincent x Nadine), her own 2009 German Riding Pony gelding Paula Bliss (Hillsboro, Va.) with Burr (Black Knight x Carla), her own 2013 Dutch Harness Horse cross gelding

Jennifer Thompson (Lodi, Wic.) with Funnominial CG (Alex x Phenomeen), her own 2010 Dutch Warmblood gelding

About the Event

The 2024 FEI Driving World Championship for Single Horses will take place September 19-22, 2024, in Le Pin au Haras, France.

Event Website

