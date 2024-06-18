Lexington, Ky. – The deadline is approaching for athletes interested in applying to compete in the 2024 FEI Driving World Championships for Single and Four-in-Hand Horses. Applications must be completed and submitted to US Equestrian no later than June 30, 3034 at 11:59 p.m. ET. Applications can be found on the athlete dashboard at athletes.usef.org.

The 2024 FEI Driving World Championship for Four-in-Hand Horses is scheduled for September 4-8, 2024, in Szilvasvarad, Hungary. The 2024 FEI Driving World Championship for Single Horses is scheduled for September 19-22, 2024, in Le Pin au Haras, France.

For more information on the FEI Driving World Championships, including team selection procedures, visit the FEI Driving World Championships section of USEF.org. Contact Anna Brooks Thomas, USEF Director of Driving, with any additional questions, at [email protected].

Connect with US Equestrian

Stay up to date on the Land Rover U.S. Driving Team by following USA Driving on Facebook and US Equestrian on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok. Use #USADriving.