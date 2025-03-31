Deadline Reminder: 2025 USEF Combined Driving National Championships for Ponies Entries Closing Soon

Lexington, Ky. - The deadline is approaching for entries to the 2025 USEF Combined Driving National Championships for Ponies. The championships will be held at the Katydid CDE at the Tryon International Equestrian Center in Mill Spring, N.C. on April 23-27, 2025.



The USEF Combined Driving Championships for Ponies will include classes for single, pair, and four-in-hand ponies and VSEs from training through advanced levels.



The deadline to enter is April 11, 2025.



For more information about the event and information on submitting entries, please click here to view the prize list.

Any questions on the USEF Combined Driving National Championships can be sent to USEF Managing Director of Sport Logistics and Non-Olympic Disciplines, Steven Morrissey, at [email protected].



To learn more about combined driving and para driving programs and events, visit the Driving section of USEF.org.



