Deadline for 2025 USEF Endurance Competition and FEI Endurance Officials Grant Applications is Feb. 1

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian reminds endurance competition managers and licensed officials to submit their applications for the 2025 Endurance Competition Grant and U.S. FEI Endurance Officials Grant before the deadline of Saturday, Feb. 1 at 11:59 p.m. ET.

These grants are intended to support FEI endurance competitions in the U.S. to maintain a healthy calendar of competitions, and to support U.S.-based FEI endurance. The competition grants provide financial support to assist USEF and FEI licensed endurance rides in the U.S. The officials grant provides financial assistance for those seeking a new endurance license, completing the requirements for maintaining their license, or pursuing a promotion through the FEI.

Click here to download the Endurance Competition Grant application.

Click here to download the U.S. FEI Endurance Officials Grant application.

Completed applications for both grants must be submitted to Nicole Zerbee, USEF Director of Endurance, by Feb. 1, 2025.

Questions? Contact Nicole Zerbee, Director of Endurance, at [email protected] or 859-225-6952.

