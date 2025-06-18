Dates and Locations Announced for 2025 Adequan®/USEF Junior Hunter National Championships – East and West

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian is pleased to announce the locations and host events for the Adequan®/USEF Junior Hunter National Championships – East and West for 2025 through 2027. The East championship will be held at the Kentucky Horse Park in Lexington, Ky., and managed by Split Rock Jumping Tour, and the West championship will be held at HITS Del Mar Horsepark in Del Mar, Calif.

©Avery Wallace/US Equestrian

Additionally, the 2025 dates for both championships have been confirmed:

Adequan/USEF Junior Hunter National Championship – East

June 18-22, 2025

Kentucky Horse Park

Lexington, Ky.

Adequan/USEF Junior Hunter National Championship – West

July 25-27, 2025

HITS Del Mar Horsepark

Del Mar, Calif.

The JHNC offers championships at the 3’3” and 3’6” heights for small and large hunters and riders in age groups 15 & Under and 16-17. Competition comprises three phases: a classic round, under saddle, and a handy hunter round. The weighted total score from the three phases determines the national champion title.

Both national championships draw the nation’s top junior hunter horses and bring junior riders from across the country together for a fun and competitive experience. The championships are livestreamed on USEF Network to a worldwide audience of equestrian fans.

Learn more about the Adequan®/USEF Junior Hunter National Championships here. Contact Jennifer Day, US Equestrian Hunter Program Manager, with any questions at [email protected].